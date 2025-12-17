ISC2 Appoints Scott Beale as Chief Executive Officer

Beale Will Lead ISC2 Into its Next Chapter of Global Growth, Member Value, and Cybersecurity Workforce Innovation

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC2 , the world's leading nonprofit association for cybersecurity professionals, today announces the appointment of Scott Beale as its Chief Executive Officer, effective January 6, 2026. Beale was selected by the ISC2 Board of Directors to lead the organization in partnership with the Board and executive leadership team. Beale brings to ISC2 decades of experience in global workforce development, mission-driven leadership, and organizational transformation.

"Scott is an exceptional leader with a unique combination of global workforce expertise, operational strength, and values-driven leadership," said James Packer, ISC2 Board Chair . "As cybersecurity threats accelerate and demand for skilled professionals grows worldwide, Scott is the CEO who will guide ISC2's next era — enhancing member value, deepening our global impact, and strengthening the cybersecurity workforce the world depends upon."

Beale joins ISC2 with more than 25 years of experience spanning government, nonprofit, and international sectors. He previously served as Associate Director of the U.S. Peace Corps where he led a $300M operation across 64 countries, overseeing 2,500 staff and thousands of volunteers. Additionally, Beale spent 15 years as the CEO and Founder of Atlas Corps, a global talent development organization that trained emerging leaders from more than 100 countries. During this period, he was twice named a Top 50 U.S. Nonprofit CEO by The Nonprofit Times.

Beale's background includes deep experience building global talent pipelines, advancing workforce readiness, government relations, and leading organizations through growth, innovation, and transformation. These skills are directly aligned with ISC2's goals to elevate the cybersecurity profession worldwide.

"I am honored to join ISC2 at a pivotal time for the cybersecurity profession," Beale said. "Cybersecurity is central to global safety, economic resilience, and public trust. ISC2 has a remarkable foundation – with gold-standard certifications like the CISSP, a powerful global membership, and a mission that matters. I am energized to work with members, staff, volunteers, partners, and the Board to strengthen member value, expand our global reach, and ensure ISC2 continues to lead as the trusted voice of the cybersecurity workforce."

"My career has centered on developing leaders and strengthening organizations around the world," Beale added. "I will bring that same commitment to ISC2 to support members, build a diverse and robust cyber talent pipeline, and prepare the profession for the emerging challenges of AI, quantum, and an increasingly complex threat landscape."

Beale will succeed Debra Taylor , who is serving as Acting CEO. Taylor will continue to serve as ISC2's Chief Financial Officer. "On behalf of the Board, I want to express our gratitude to Debra Taylor for her leadership as Acting CEO. Debra has guided ISC2 with steadiness and care during this time, while continuing her role as Chief Financial Officer," James Packer said. "Her commitment and contributions have been invaluable to the organization and our members."

Beale was selected following a comprehensive and inclusive global search led by Stanton Chase . The process engaged members of the ISC2 Board, staff, chapter leadership, members, and key stakeholders across the cybersecurity community.

