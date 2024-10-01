ISC2 CEO Clar Rosso CC Steps Down

ISC2 Board initiate succession planning, including appointment of Acting CEO

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC2, the world's largest professional association for cybersecurity professionals, is announcing the resignation of its CEO Clar Rosso, CC. Rosso led ISC2 for four years, helping to grow the organization's membership, revenue and relevance across the Cybersecurity industry. The ISC2 Board of Directors has initiated its succession plan to identify a successor, meanwhile appointing Chief Financial Officer Debra Taylor, CC as acting CEO.

Under Rosso's leadership, ISC2 grew its membership from 150,000 in 2020 to more than 675,000 members, candidates and associates in 2024. Part of this growth was the introduction of the award-winning Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) certification, aimed at helping entry-level professionals access Cybersecurity jobs. Alongside the 1 Million Certified in Cybersecurity program, which provided 1 million free exams for the CC certification, this has been instrumental in bringing more people into the profession, helping to address the 4.8 million person workforce gap.* Rosso is also recognized as a strong advocate for greater diversity in the profession, creating ISC2's first DEI program, for which she was awarded an industry Woman of Influence award in 2024.

Thanking Rosso for her contribution, ISC2's Board of Directors said in a statement: "Clar has led ISC2 through a period of monumental change and growth and leaves us in a much stronger position. She joined during the global pandemic, not only restructuring the organization into a fully remote workforce, but also providing the visionary leadership to unite our members, staff and wider communities together to keep delivering during a global crisis. Clar oversaw a period of not only unmatched growth and financial strength, ensuring our ability to continue to support our current and future members is strong, but also helped to grow our community into the largest network of cybersecurity professionals in the world. She introduced impactful programs that helped to diversify and strengthen our profession. We want to thank her for her service."

*ISC2 Workforce Study 2024

