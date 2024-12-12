ISC2 Launches 2025 Online Cybersecurity Leadership Workshops to Equip Current and Future Cyber Leaders

ISC2 survey reveals the leadership qualities most valued by cybersecurity

professionals and uncovers shortage of formal leadership training opportunities

ALEXANDRIA, Va. , Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC2 – the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals – today announced the ISC2 Cyber Leadership Program, a series of 8-week virtual cybersecurity leadership workshops throughout 2025. In collaboration with the Cybersecurity Leadership Institute, the ISC2 Cyber Leadership Program will enable attendees to develop strategic thinking, business acumen and communication skills essential for becoming more effective cybersecurity leaders.

In alignment with the focus of the new leadership workshops, ISC2 today released the findings of its Cybersecurity Leadership Survey, highlighting the top qualities of effective cybersecurity leaders. According to the survey, 85% of all respondents identified communication as the most important leadership quality, followed by strategic thinking (41%), open-mindedness (37%), technical expertise (33%) and decisiveness (21%).

Survey participants most frequently said the skills they need to strengthen on their path to a leadership role are "communication" and "business acumen." However, the findings reveal that formal leadership training remains largely inaccessible for most respondents, with less than 63% reporting they have received such formal training. Instead, 81% said they primarily developed leadership skills through on-the-job experiences with supervisors and managers.

"As cybersecurity matures as a profession, it is vital that employers provide opportunities for both formal and informal leadership development," said ISC2 CISO Jon France, CISSP, ChCSP. "A well-rounded cybersecurity leader benefits from structured, proven training pathways as well as practical experience. While informal knowledge-sharing remains valuable, the rapid pace of advancement in the field calls for a stronger emphasis on formal development to prepare today's leaders and nurture the next generation. That is why ISC2 is launching a series of leadership workshops to help current and future cyber leaders maximize their teams' potential and strengthen our collective defense."

"The ISC2 Cyber Leadership Program aligns with our shared commitment to empower cybersecurity professionals worldwide with the skills they need to lead their teams in very challenging times," said CLI CEO and Co-Founder, Phillimon Zongo. "We believe that transforming cyber leadership is an imperative for a safe and secure cyber world, and this program advances that vision."

Become a Stronger Cyber Leader

Registration is open for the ISC2 Cyber Leadership Program with a workshop series scheduled to start on January 13, April 7, June 23 and September 8, 2025. The workshops provide formal and informal cybersecurity leaders with training sessions, resources and an opportunity to share experiences with a cohort of professionals committed to cybersecurity leadership. The 8-week workshop content will be broken up into the following themes:

Week 1: The Role of a CISO

Week 2: Developing a High-Value Cyber Resilience Strategy

Week 3: Leading an Enterprise-Wide Cyber Risk Aware Culture

Week 4: Building and Leading a World-Class Cyber Function

Week 5: Stakeholder Management

Week 6: Embedding Agile Cyber Governance

Week 7: Mock Cyber Crisis Exercise / Tabletop Exercise

Week 8: Capstone Presentations and Course Review

ISC2 members earn up to 35 CPE credits for completion of the entire program. Register for the virtual Cyber Leadership Program here.

Learn more about the ISC2 Cybersecurity Leadership survey at https://www.isc2.org/Insights/2024/12/ISC2-Survey-Cybersecurity-Leadership.

Survey Methodology

The ISC2 Cybersecurity Leadership Survey is based on online survey data collected from cybersecurity professionals around the world. Of the 259 respondents, 48% represented those who have formal leadership responsibilities (e.g., managing teams or departments) with another 41% having informal leadership responsibilities (e.g., senior professionals responsible for training or mentoring other team members).

About ISC2

ISC2 is the world's leading member organization for cybersecurity professionals, driven by our vision of a safe and secure cyber world. Our nearly 675,000 members, candidates and associates around the globe are a force for good, safeguarding the way we live. Our award-winning certifications – including cybersecurity's premier certification, the CISSP® – enable professionals to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities at every stage of their careers. ISC2 strengthens the influence, diversity and vitality of the cybersecurity profession through advocacy, expertise and workforce empowerment that accelerates cyber safety and security in an interconnected world. Our charitable foundation, The Center for Cyber Safety and Education, helps create more access to cyber careers and educate those most vulnerable. Learn more and get involved at ISC2.org. Connect with us on X , Facebook and LinkedIn .

© 2024 ISC2 Inc., ISC2, CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CGRC, CSSLP, HCISPP, ISSAP, ISSEP, ISSMP, CC, and CBK are registered marks of ISC2, Inc.

