ISC2 Launches ISC2gether Volunteer Days to Inspire Community Service Projects

Three-day volunteering initiative provides opportunity for global membership to partake in charitable action within local communities

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC2 - the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals – today announced a new initiative, ISC2gether Volunteer Days, in partnership with the charitable arm of ISC2, The Center for Cyber Safety and Education. The community service projects will take place from September 22-24, enabling ISC2's membership of cybersecurity professionals to unite in charitable efforts worldwide and make a positive impact within their local communities.

Individuals interested in participating will utilize the community service app Helper Helper that showcases volunteering opportunities and facilitates local connections to other members. Activities include educating young people on cyber safety, participating in environmental clean-ups or distributing food parcels. Individual prizes will also be awarded to participants based on accomplishments, further rewarding members who get involved and make a meaningful impact.

Participants will be recruited through ISC2 Chapters, including 150 chapters across 50 countries, serving more than 38,000 members, as well as through the wider ISC2 membership. Each year, ISC2 Chapters engage in community and outreach projects, enabling members to connect with like-minded individuals in the cybersecurity industry to work towards a common goal.

"Through volunteering activities, members develop valuable leadership skills and grow both personally and professionally, all while supporting a cause they truly care about," said Tara Wisniewski, Executive VP of Advocacy, Global Markets and Member Engagement, ISC2. "Our members around the world are passionate about giving back and offering their time and expertise to create positive change. Whether it is educating young people on cyber safety or helping those most vulnerable in society, ISC2gether Volunteer Days unites individuals, from different backgrounds and cultures, to make an even greater impact together."

To get involved in the ISC2gether Volunteer Days, sign up via the app here. For more information, visit here.

About ISC2
ISC2 is the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals with an aim of inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, ISC2 offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our association of candidates, associates and members, more than 500,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education. For more information on ISC2, visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2023 ISC2 Inc., ISC2, CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CGRC, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, and CC is a service mark of ISC2, Inc.

