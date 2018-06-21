(ISC)2 Membership in China Reaches Milestone of 2,000

"China joins the ranks of Australia, India, Japan, Korea and Singapore in the 2,000+ member club," said Clayton Jones, managing director, Asia-Pacific, (ISC)². "This is an exciting milestone for a region where we're seeing a lot of growth in the need for qualified cybersecurity professionals."

Recent (ISC)² research shows that the region outpaces the rest of the world in terms of cybersecurity professionals' desire to gain certifications. In the APAC region, 73 percent of respondents indicated plans to get a certification within the next 12 months and in China alone, the number was 72 percent (outpacing the global response rate of 66 percent).

Additionally, the APAC region is experiencing a surge in legislation such as China's cybersecurity law – which took effect in 2017 – which may be more far-reaching than the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

To help security professionals throughout the region navigate this changing landscape, (ISC)² will host this year's Security Congress APAC in Hong Kong from July 9-10. More than 400 professionals will attend for two days of networking, education sessions and best practice sharing. More than 200 companies and 15 countries will be represented at the regional event to be held at the Conrad Hotel. Researchers, frontline practitioners, CISOs and CIOs will share information on pressing topics facing cybersecurity including cybercrime, compliance, critical infrastructure and application security, and more. Register for Security Congress here.

For more information on becoming an (ISC)² member, please visit www.isc2.org.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)2 offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, programmatic approach to security. Our membership, over 130,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook.



© 2018, (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contact

Jarred LeFebvre

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

(ISC)²

jlefebvre@isc2.org

(727) 316-8129

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isc2-membership-in-china-reaches-milestone-of-2-000--300670410.html

SOURCE (ISC)2

Related Links

http://www.isc2.org/

