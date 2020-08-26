(ISC)2 Names Professional Membership Association Veteran Clar Rosso as CEO

"Cybersecurity professionals play a critical role in our global society, and I look forward to joining the dedicated team at (ISC) 2 to strengthen our value to members and associates through our certification programs, enriching learning experiences and much more," said Rosso. "It is a great privilege to join (ISC) 2 and lead this prestigious association. There is so much opportunity to continue growing the profession, striving to realize the association's vision of a safe and secure cyber world, and ensuring that cybersecurity is a rewarding and welcoming career to a diversity of people globally."

Rosso has more than two decades of experience helping professional associations and certifying bodies grow and strengthen member value. She joined the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) in 2013 and is responsible for developing global market and product strategies; identifying and creating new products, services and delivery platforms to advance the CPA and management accounting profession; and increasing the global competitiveness of members, firms and employers. Prior to joining AICPA, Rosso worked as Chief Operating Officer of the California Society of CPAs (CalCPA) and the CalCPA Education Foundation. She had previously served as CalCPA's division director of programs and communications.

Rosso earned a master's degree from San Francisco State University and a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Davis.

"The (ISC)2 Board of Directors set out to find a talented, driven leader to achieve the Board's vision of a growing, member-focused association that encourages an increasingly diverse workforce," said Dr. Kevin Charest, CISSP, (ISC)² Board of Directors Chairperson. "Clar has the experience and passion to help (ISC)2 build on the rich foundation of success her predecessors established, and we are confident our members will benefit from her leadership. As we welcome Clar to the organization, we are also extremely appreciative of all of David's work, passion and commitment to (ISC)2 over the past 8 years."

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

