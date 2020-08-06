(ISC)2 Security Congress 2020 Registration Now Open

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)2 has officially launched registration for its (ISC)2 Security Congress 2020. As previously announced, the 10th annual global cybersecurity conference will be held virtually from November 16-18, 2020. (ISC)2 is offering heavily discounted Early Bird pricing to (ISC)2 members and associates of just $295 for an All-Access pass. Non-members will benefit with Early Bird pricing of $395. Registration for pre-conference training on November 14-15 is also available.

What: Upwards of 40 sessions will provide actionable insights into a wide array of both technical and soft skills topics including Cloud Security, DevSecOps, Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), Career Development, Privacy, workforce challenges and more. (ISC)2 members will also have the opportunity to earn as many as 45 continuing professional education (CPE) credits by attending live and on-demand sessions. The full agenda will be announced in the coming weeks.

When: Registration is now open. The Early Bird registration period will last until September 30, 2020 at 12:00am EDT.

Where: To register for the full conference and/or the two-day pre-conference training, please visit: securitycongress.brighttalk.live

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contact: Brian Alberti, Corporate PR Manager

617-510-1540

[email protected]

SOURCE (ISC)2

