ISC2 Security Congress 2024 Prepares Cyber Pros to Move Boldly Forward to Prepare for Emerging Threats

Premier cybersecurity conference features professional development sessions on cyber leadership, AI strategy, cloud security, third-party risk, software security and more

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC2 – the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals - announced the full agenda for its 2024 ISC2 Security Congress, taking place in Las Vegas, NV, October 14-16, 2024. The three-day annual hybrid event features 4 dynamic keynote speakers, including more than 100 speakers and educational sessions featuring the latest cybersecurity industry developments, key practices and disciplines where cyber professionals report the strongest need for upskilling.

Themed "Boldly Forward," Security Congress 2024 brings together thousands of cybersecurity professionals from around the world to lead the charge against emerging threats and protect what matters most in today's intricate digital landscape. The event will inspire attendees from all stages of the cybersecurity profession to elevate their careers, providing the opportunity to acquire new strategies, skills and expertise to overcome the industry's most pressing challenges.

The lineup of keynote speakers, industry leaders and cybersecurity experts – including researchers, frontline practitioners, CISOs and CIOs – will share their knowledge, insights and best practices to help attendees learn and develop valuable new skills. Sessions will cover a range of critical topics such as elevating cyber leaders, third-party risk management, AI strategy, managing threats and vulnerabilities, secure software development, incident response and more. Additionally, prior to the start of Security Congress, ISC2 will also host eight one- or two-day pre-conference workshops that dive deeper into key topics such as AI strategy, cyber leadership, CISSP essentials, product security and more.

"The 2024 Security Congress agenda brings together the brightest minds in the industry to share cutting-edge insights and strategies. We design the agenda to address many of the most complex challenges impacting cybersecurity professionals every day," said ISC2 CEO Clar Rosso, CC. "Attendees will be equipped with the latest knowledge, tools and resources and leave the conference better prepared to support their teams, lead their organizations and defend against threat actors than when they walked in."

ISC2 Members, Candidates and Associates are eligible for lower rates on all pass types and can earn 85+ CPE credits through live attendance and on-demand viewing. For those who attend the pre-conference workshops, there is an opportunity to earn an additional 16 CPE credits. Government employees can receive a 10% discount, and a group rate is available for organizations that send five or more attendees. Attendees who purchase an All-Access Pass can attend sessions in person and online. Early Bird registration rates are available through August 15, 2024.

Executive-level sponsors of Security Congress 2024 include leading security companies who will share the latest technological advancements. These sponsors play a vital role in supporting the event and contributing to the advancement of the cybersecurity industry. The executive-level sponsors for Security Congress 2024 include:

Platinum Sponsors: RegScale; ThreatLocker

Gold Sponsors: Synopsys; Hyperproof, Security Compass

Silver Sponsors: Keyfactor; ProcessUnity, Sprinto, Trend Micro

Bronze Sponsors: Clarity Security, BIO-key, Chainguard

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for organizations looking to expand global brand recognition and connect with thousands of cybersecurity leaders and stakeholders at the event.

For more details on the full agenda, speakers, registration and sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://www.isc2.org/Congress.

About Security Congress

Security Congress brings together cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals for an annual conference designed to enrich careers, enable advancement so that attendees may excel in their profession. Since 2011, ISC2 has hosted this annual conference around the United States, with this year's event taking place in Las Vegas, NV, from October 14-16 at Caesars Palace. For more information on Security Congress, visit https://www.isc2.org/Congress or follow us on X.

About ISC2

ISC2 is the world's leading member organization for cybersecurity professionals, driven by our vision of a safe and secure cyber world. Our more than 675,000 members, candidates and associates around the globe are a force for good, safeguarding the way we live. Our award-winning certifications – including cybersecurity's premier certification, the CISSP® – enable professionals to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities at every stage of their careers. ISC2 strengthens the influence, diversity and vitality of the cybersecurity profession through advocacy, expertise and workforce empowerment that accelerates cyber safety and security in an interconnected world. Our charitable foundation, The Center for Cyber Safety and Education, helps create more access to cyber careers and educate those most vulnerable. Learn more and get involved at ISC2.org. Connect with us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2024 ISC2 Inc., ISC2, CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CGRC, CSSLP, HCISPP, ISSAP, ISSEP, ISSMP, CC, and CBK are registered marks of ISC2, Inc.

