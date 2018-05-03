(ISC)2 Security Congress to Host More Than 100 Expert Security Sessions to Better Enable Today's Cybersecurity Workforce

"This year's theme for Security Congress is Enrich. Enable. Excel.," says Brian Correia, managing director for North America, (ISC)². "This theme embodies our commitment to providing enriching educational content for our attendees to enable them to excel in their careers – helping them reach their professional goals, as well as better defend their organization's critical assets. Our slate of more than 100 sessions and expert keynotes will cover a broad array of relevant and timely security issues today's professionals need to effectively address."

Diverse Perspectives

This year (ISC)² received a record 550 session submissions from leading cyber, information, software and infrastructure professionals around the world. From those submissions, more than 100 sessions were selected by an expert panel of certified (ISC)² members and subject matter experts to create a conference slate full of rich, relevant and actionable information.

Women in cybersecurity had strong representation within the speaker submission process, with nearly one quarter of those submissions coming from female speakers and panelists. Women have long been underrepresented in the field of cybersecurity, with (ISC)² research showing women make up only 11 percent of the global workforce. However, Security Congress attendance has remained ahead of the workforce representation with nearly 17 percent female attendees in 2017.

This year's conference tracks include:

Cloud Security

Critical Infrastructure/ICS

Cutting Edge

Cyber Crime

Governance, Regulation & Compliance

Incident Response/Forensics

Identity Access Management

People-Centric Security

Privacy

Professional Development

Research Findings

Software Assurance/Application Security

Threats

This year's Security Congress theme, "Enrich. Enable. Excel.," focuses on bringing together leading cybersecurity professionals to advance industry best practices. Over the course of the three-day event, more than 2,000 cybersecurity professionals, including researchers, frontline practitioners, CISOs and CIOs will share information on the industry's most pressing topics, including cybercrime, compliance, critical infrastructure and application security and more.

(ISC)² members are eligible for special discounted pricing. Early registration rates are available until July 31. More details are available at congress.isc2.org.

