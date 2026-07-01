ISC2 Unveils AI Security Incident Exercises and New Interactive Learning Formats for 2026 Security Congress

Award-winning cybersecurity conference convenes professionals across industries to foster a learning community of peers facing unprecedented challenges

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC2 – the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals – announced the addition of interactive AI Incident Rooms at its 2026 ISC2 Security Congress, taking place in Denver, October 24-28. These first-ever AI Incident Rooms address the fact that AI skills are in high demand across the cybersecurity workforce. The conference will also feature tabletops exercises and "Lessons from the Field" breakouts. These new learning formats will provide extended periods of hands-on, practical knowledge-sharing based on real-world scenarios.

"Most cybersecurity professionals have limited opportunities to engage meaningfully with their peers together as a community, so this year we are evolving Security Congress by creating more sessions for attendees to learn directly from one another," said ISC2 CEO Scott Beale, CC. "We were especially intentional about creating the AI Incident Rooms centered on pragmatic problem-solving around AI security. According to the 2025 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, AI represented the most pressing skills need, as cited by 41% of participants who said their organization's security team has at least one skills need."

These interactive experiences complement ISC2's world-class educational sessions by giving attendees the chance to test ideas, share experiences and build practical skills in realistic scenarios that reflect today's AI-influenced threat landscape. The AI Incident Rooms and tabletops are available exclusively to in-person attendees.

Specifically, Security Congress will feature:

AI Incident Rooms – These facilitated 150-minute, scenario-based problem-solving discussions explore how AI-enabled cyber challenges unfold and how security teams can respond. Designed to encourage collaboration and critical thinking, these sessions will host no more than 50 attendees at a time, offering a hands-on opportunity to examine emerging AI issues and to evaluate strategies. Advanced reservations are available upon event registration while seats last.

– These facilitated 150-minute, scenario-based problem-solving discussions explore how AI-enabled cyber challenges unfold and how security teams can respond. Designed to encourage collaboration and critical thinking, these sessions will host no more than 50 attendees at a time, offering a hands-on opportunity to examine emerging AI issues and to evaluate strategies. Advanced reservations are available upon event registration while seats last. Tabletop Exercises – These 60- and 120-minute interactive sessions will combine small-group tabletop exercises and collaborative problem-solving. Participants will work through realistic cybersecurity scenarios to test decision-making, strengthen teamwork and apply security concepts in a dynamic environment. Advanced reservations are available upon event registration while seats last.

– These 60- and 120-minute interactive sessions will combine small-group tabletop exercises and collaborative problem-solving. Participants will work through realistic cybersecurity scenarios to test decision-making, strengthen teamwork and apply security concepts in a dynamic environment. Advanced reservations are available upon event registration while seats last. Lessons from the Field – Available to both in-person and virtual attendees, these 60-minute breakout sessions will provide detailed accounts and case studies of how organizations and individuals successfully navigated cybersecurity challenges, incidents and complex security situations. Participants will gain firsthand insights, practical takeaways and lessons learned from real-world experiences.

Designed to encourage dialogue, engagement and on-the-spot decision-making, these experiences will help attendees work through cyber crises and emerging challenges, including ransomware attacks, data breaches and the growing impact of AI on security operations. By engaging with peers, participants can take advantage of Congress as the in-person extension of ISC2's robust community, leaving with best practices and lessons learned to strengthen their own organization's cybersecurity resilience.

2026 Cyber Security Community of the Year

ISC2 Security Congress is the premier global conference of ISC2, convening thousands of cybersecurity professionals from across sectors, career stages and geographies to advance the profession and strengthen the global cyber community. What differentiates Security Congress from many industry events is its practitioner-first focus, allowing attendees to engage and collaborate with a supportive community of professional peers. ISC2 Security Congress was recently named 2026 Cyber Security Community of the Year by Cyber Security Awards and won gold in the Conference category of the Titan Business Awards.

Security Congress at a Glance

ISC2 Members, Candidates and Associates are eligible for discounted registration rates across all pass types and can earn up to 81.5 CPE credits through live attendance and on-demand viewing. Attendees who participate in pre-conference workshops on October 24-25, covering topics such as AI, leadership and zero trust, can earn an additional 16+ CPE credits. The event is also available online.

In addition to these new interactive learning experiences, Security Congress will feature four keynote presentations, more than 100 expert speakers and educational sessions covering the latest cybersecurity trends, emerging technologies, workforce developments and best practices from across the profession.

Early Bird registration rates are available through September 9, 2026.

For more details on the 2026 Security Congress, please visit 2026 ISC2 Security Congress.

About Security Congress

Security Congress brings together cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals for an annual conference designed to enrich careers, enable advancement so that attendees may excel in their profession. Since 2011, ISC2 has hosted this annual conference around the United States, with this year's event taking place in Denver, Colorado (U.S.) from October 24-28 at the Gaylord Rockies. For more information on Security Congress, visit https://www.isc2.org/Congress or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ISC2

ISC2 is the world's leading member organization for cybersecurity professionals, driven by our vision of a safe and secure cyber world. Our more than 265,000 certified members, and associates, are a force for good, safeguarding the way we live. Our award-winning certifications – including cybersecurity's premier certification, the CISSP® – enable professionals to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities at every stage of their careers. ISC2 strengthens the influence, diversity and vitality of the cybersecurity profession through advocacy, expertise and workforce empowerment that accelerates cyber safety and security in an interconnected world. Our charitable foundation, the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, helps create more access to cyber careers and educates those most vulnerable. Learn more, get involved or become an ISC2 Candidate to build your cyber career at ISC2.org. Connect with us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2026 ISC2 Inc., ISC2, CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CGRC, CSSLP, HCISPP, ISSAP, ISSEP, ISSMP, CC, and CBK are registered marks of ISC2, Inc.

Media Contact:

Amanda Steinman

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

ISC2

[email protected]

SOURCE ISC2