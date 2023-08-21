ISC2's Entry-Level Cyber Certification Wins Best Professional Certification Award

SC Media's 2023 Awards honor Certified in Cybersecurity℠ for its role in helping to close the global cyber workforce gap

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC2 – the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals – today announced its entry-level certification Certified in Cybersecurity℠ (CC) has won a 2023 SC Award in the Excellence Award category for the Best Professional Certification Program. The Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) training and exam was designed to address the global cyber workforce gap of 3.4 million professionals by providing a way for those from non-technical backgrounds to enter the field.

The SC Awards program is cybersecurity's most prestigious and competitive program, recognizing the solutions, organizations and people driving innovation and success in information security. According to the SC Award's esteemed panel of independent judges, "ISC2's Certified in Cybersecurity certificate program is a cut above the rest," and it commended the program for its "contribution to the greater good of the cybersecurity community." The judges honored ISC2 for its "innovation, leadership and hard work."

"This year's SC Award winners reflected our industry in flux," said Tom Spring, SC Media's Editorial Director at CyberRisk Alliance. "Winners demonstrated uncanny market agility and brought innovative solutions to help their customers stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated adversaries and emerging threats."

"This award, along with the accomplishment of having over 28,000 individuals attain the Certified in Cybersecurity certification, underscores the value of this entry-level certification to our members and candidates who have diligently earned it, showcasing their unwavering commitment to the cybersecurity profession," said Clar Rosso, CEO, ISC2. "Recognition from SC Media's prestigious cybersecurity award program further validates the importance of our entry-level certification for the profession at large, as we attract new entrants into the field as organizations face acute staffing shortages. We're demonstrating that having a passion and drive to enter a career can open limitless opportunities for both professionals and employers."

Diverse Pathways into the Cybersecurity Profession

The CC℠ certification allows individuals from all backgrounds to demonstrate the foundational knowledge, skills and abilities for an entry- or junior-level cybersecurity role. The certification requires no prior work experience and can test a person's aptitude and interest in a cybersecurity career, allowing employers to confidently build resilient cyber teams across all experience levels.

As part of ISC2's commitment to help close the workforce gap, its global initiative, One Million Certified in Cybersecurity, is offering free CC℠ training and exams to the first million people who enroll. Since its launch in August 2022, ISC2 has enrolled more than 250,000 individuals in the certification training, with more than 28,000 becoming certification holders. The global success of the certification highlights the importance of creating new and diverse pathways into the industry and removing barriers to entry into the profession.

"I'm switching career paths to move into cybersecurity. Certified in Cybersecurity is a great way to demonstrate my knowledge," said Eric Turner, Cybersecurity Analyst, First Merchants Bank.

This recognition follows ISC2's award win for the Best Professional Training or Certification Program at the 2023 SC Awards Europe.

To learn more about the ISC2 Certified in Cybersecurity certification, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/Certifications/CC.

