iScape Launches Android App on Google Play Store

CHICAGO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iScape, the leading outdoor living and landscape design app, today announced its Android launch. For the first time, the iScape app is now available on the Google Play Store. The Android launch follows tremendous growth on the iOS App Store where iScape is the #1 landscape design app with a 4.6-star rating and more than 4 million downloads.

From industry professionals to DIY homeowners alike, iScape allows a user to design a landscape quickly and easily from a mobile device. Before a project ever begins, the user can visualize the finished design.

iScape Holdings, Inc.

iScape has been consistently featured within the iOS App Store as an industry-leading solution and has also seen positive accolades from the New York Times, Forbes, HGTV, HBO and many others.

"We're extremely excited to be able to help even more users accomplish their outdoor living dreams with our launch on the Google Play Store. We've been fortunate to witness incredible growth with iOS users thus far and we've only just begun," said Patrick Pozzuto, the Founder of iScape. He continued, "Android users have been asking for iScape and we've now made that a reality!"

iScape offers thousands of design elements, powerful tools, project collaboration opportunities and more. Users can design on-the-go and landscape business professionals can impress customers right on the job site with incredibly powerful technology that is affordable and easy to use.

For information about iScape, along with design galleries, video tutorials and more, visit www.iScapeit.com or download iScape today from the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also participate in the iScape community of users on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. Interested in business or partnership opportunities? Email [email protected] .

About iScape

iScape is a leading landscape design solution, providing users with a virtual experience through thousands of plants, hardscapes, and outdoor living elements. Designed for consumers and professionals alike, the app is owned by iScape Holdings, Inc., an American entrepreneurial company. Downloadable from the App Store and Google Play Store, iScape has a 4.6+ star rating. For more information, visit www.iScapeit.com.

Media Contact:

Jon Dean

iScape Holdings, Inc.

+1 (312) 339-4313

[email protected]

SOURCE iScape Holdings, Inc.