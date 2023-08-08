Ischemic Stroke Market is Likely to Increase at a Steady Growth Rate, Examines DelveInsight | Key Companies Working in Market - Roche, Acticor Biotech, Genentech, Mallinckrodt, AbbVie, Janssen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Bayer

The ischemic stroke market dynamics are predicted to change due to certain factors such as the improved knowledge of stroke pathophysiology, awareness of symptoms, and developments in stroke care in the last two decades, which are increasing the demand for better diagnosis and treatment options for ischemic stroke.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Ischemic Stroke Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, ischemic stroke emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Ischemic Stroke Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the ischemic stroke market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

The prevalence of ischemic stroke varies across different regions and populations, but it generally increases with age. Individuals over the age of 55 are at a higher risk of experiencing an ischemic stroke.

Leading ischemic stroke companies such as NC Medial Research Inc, NeuroTrauma Sciences, LLC, Hoffmann-La Roche, Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals, Acticor Biotech, ProMedica Health System, Genentech, Inc., Mallinckrodt , Athersys, Inc, Medpace, Inc., AbbVie, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Bristol Myers Squibb, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, Bayer, NoNO Inc., Revalesio Corporation, and others are developing novel ischemic stroke drugs that can be available in the ischemic stroke market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel ischemic stroke drugs that can be available in the ischemic stroke market in the coming years. Some key therapies for ischemic stroke treatment include NCS-01, NTS-104 TRIS, Balovaptan, Scp776, ACT017, Intra-arterial tenecteplase, iNO, MultiStem, Elezanumab, Milvexian, Recombinant human tissue kallikrein, BAY2433334, Nerinetide, RNS60, and others.

Ischemic Stroke Overview

Ischemic stroke is a medical condition characterized by a sudden disruption of blood flow to a particular part of the brain, leading to damage or death of brain cells due to lack of oxygen and nutrients. It is the most common type of stroke, accounting for approximately 85% of all stroke cases. The primary cause of an ischemic stroke is the formation of a blood clot within one of the arteries supplying the brain.

The ischemic stroke symptoms can vary depending on the part of the brain affected. Common signs include sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, particularly on one side of the body. Prompt diagnosis of an ischemic stroke is crucial to initiate appropriate treatment and minimize potential brain damage. Medical professionals use various techniques to diagnose the condition. These may include a physical examination, assessment of medical history, and neurological tests to evaluate motor and cognitive functions. Imaging tests such as CT scans or MRI are commonly employed to visualize the brain and identify the presence of a clot or other abnormalities.

Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology Segmentation

The ischemic stroke epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current ischemic stroke patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted ischemic stroke epidemiology scenarios in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

Ischemic Stroke Treatment Market

Ischemic stroke treatment is a critical medical intervention aimed at minimizing the devastating effects of this cerebrovascular condition. Time-sensitive treatment options are available to restore blood flow and prevent further damage. The most common and effective treatment for acute ischemic stroke is the administration of intravenous tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), which works to dissolve the clot and reestablish blood flow to the affected area.

Additionally, mechanical thrombectomy, a procedure to physically remove the clot using specialized devices, has shown remarkable success in certain cases. Prompt recognition of stroke symptoms and rapid access to medical care are crucial for successful outcomes, making public awareness and early intervention key components in improving ischemic stroke treatment efficacy. Moreover, post-stroke rehabilitation and preventive measures play vital roles in promoting long-term recovery and reducing the risk of recurrent strokes. As medical research continues to advance, newer therapies and interventions hold the promise of further improving outcomes for individuals affected by ischemic stroke.

Preventive measures are essential to reduce the risk of recurrent strokes. Lifestyle modifications such as adopting a healthy diet, regular exercise, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can significantly lower the likelihood of subsequent strokes. Additionally, managing underlying medical conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol through medication and regular check-ups is vital in preventing future strokes. Research in the field of ischemic stroke treatment continues to explore new therapeutic avenues. Innovative approaches, such as stem cell therapy, neuroprotective drugs, and novel clot-dissolving agents, hold promising potential to further improve outcomes and minimize the long-term consequences of strokes.

Key Ischemic Stroke Therapies and Companies

NCS-01: NC Medial Research Inc

NTS-104 TRIS: NeuroTrauma Sciences, LLC

Balovaptan: Hoffmann-La Roche

Scp776: Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals

ACT017: Acticor Biotech

Intra-arterial tenecteplase: ProMedica Health System/Genentech, Inc.

iNO: Mallinckrodt

MultiStem: Athersys, Inc/Medpace, Inc.

Elezanumab: AbbVie

Milvexian: Janssen Research & Development, LLC/Bristol Myers Squibb

Recombinant human tissue kallikrein: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc

BAY2433334: Bayer

Nerinetide: NoNO Inc.

RNS60: Revalesio Corporation

Ischemic Stroke Market Dynamics

The ischemic stroke market, encompassing treatments and therapies for patients suffering from this debilitating condition, is influenced by various drivers and barriers. On the drivers' side, advancements in medical technology, particularly in the field of diagnostic imaging and neuro-interventional procedures, have significantly improved early detection and treatment options. Additionally, a growing aging population and an increase in lifestyle-related risk factors, such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, have led to a higher incidence of ischemic stroke cases, bolstering the demand for effective treatments.

Furthermore, ongoing research and development efforts in the pharmaceutical industry have resulted in the introduction of novel medications and interventions aimed at preventing and managing stroke, creating opportunities for market expansion. Moreover, heightened awareness campaigns, better access to healthcare facilities, and improved healthcare infrastructure in developing regions have contributed to improved stroke care.

However, the ischemic stroke market is not without its barriers. One major challenge lies in the high cost associated with state-of-the-art treatments and procedures, limiting accessibility for patients with limited financial resources or inadequate insurance coverage. Additionally, stringent regulatory approval processes for new therapies can lead to delays in bringing innovative treatments to market, hindering the overall growth of the ischemic stroke market.

Furthermore, the complexity of stroke management and the need for specialized expertise can create a shortage of trained healthcare professionals capable of providing optimal care, particularly in rural or underserved areas. Additionally, patient adherence to treatment regimens can be challenging, impacting the effectiveness of long-term therapies. Finally, the presence of alternative treatment options and competition from other neurological disorders may pose obstacles to ischemic stroke market expansion.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Ischemic Stroke Companies NC Medial Research Inc, NeuroTrauma Sciences, LLC, Hoffmann-La Roche, Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals, Acticor Biotech, ProMedica Health System, Genentech, Inc., Mallinckrodt, Athersys, Inc, Medpace, Inc., AbbVie, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Bristol Myers Squibb, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, Bayer, NoNO Inc., Revalesio Corporation, and others Key Ischemic Stroke Therapies NCS-01, NTS-104 TRIS, Balovaptan, Scp776, ACT017, Intra-arterial tenecteplase, iNO, MultiStem, Elezanumab, Milvexian, Recombinant human tissue kallikrein, BAY2433334, Nerinetide, RNS60, and others

Scope of the Ischemic Stroke Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Ischemic Stroke current marketed and emerging therapies

Ischemic Stroke current marketed and emerging therapies Ischemic Stroke Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Ischemic Stroke Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Ischemic Stroke Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Ischemic Stroke Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Ischemic Stroke Market Key Insights 2. Ischemic Stroke Market Report Introduction 3. Ischemic Stroke Market Overview at a Glance 4. Ischemic Stroke Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Ischemic Stroke Treatment and Management 7. Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Ischemic Stroke Marketed Drugs 10. Ischemic Stroke Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Ischemic Stroke Market Analysis 12. Ischemic Stroke Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

