ISCO Industries, Inc. Acquires Infinity Plastics, Expands Footprint and Manufacturing Capacity

News provided by

ISCO

11 Dec, 2023, 10:20 ET

The acquisition enhances ISCO's extensive high-density polyethylene (HDPE) offerings and strengthens its operational and logistics capacity.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISCO announced today that it has agreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of Infinity Plastics, a top manufacturer of fabricated HDPE piping products.

The Infinity Plastics purchase is an expansion of ISCO's footprint and capacity, and part of the company's overall strategy to support growing customer needs, backed by quality standards and excellent customer service.

Continue Reading
ISCO welcomes Infinity Plastics to the team! Left to right: ISCO President, Mark Kirchdorfer, Infinity Plastics Owner, Andy Zipperer, ISCO CEO, Jimmy Kirchdorfer
ISCO welcomes Infinity Plastics to the team! Left to right: ISCO President, Mark Kirchdorfer, Infinity Plastics Owner, Andy Zipperer, ISCO CEO, Jimmy Kirchdorfer

"ISCO continually evaluates opportunities to complement and strengthen our ability to serve customers," said Jimmy Kirchdorfer, CEO of ISCO. "Andy Zipperer and his team at Infinity Plastics have built a reputation for producing high-quality HDPE piping products. They are an ideal addition to the ISCO family, and will enhance the breadth of products and solutions that ISCO can offer our customers."

Located in Mayville, Wisconsin, Infinity Plastics adds a strategic location to ISCO's already extensive footprint across the United States and Canada. In addition, this acquisition allows ISCO to increase production capacity, enhance proximity to customer demand, and add top-caliber talent to its team.

"Throughout my 30 years of experience, the ISCO name has been synonymous with quality in our industry," says Andy Zipperer, owner of Infinity Plastics. "Jimmy and his brother Mark have continually invested in their people, business, and facilities. Choosing to be a part of that culture provides our Wisconsin team the opportunity to thrive. It's the right fit and aligns with our commitment to our people and customers."

With this addition in place, ISCO now has a total of 36 facilities spanning the United States and Canada. This expansion bolsters the company's capacity to support customers with a comprehensive range of both standard and custom HDPE products and solutions. It also further strengthens ISCO's commitment to maintaining a legacy of excellence in manufacturing and distributing HDPE products across diverse piping end markets.

About ISCO
ISCO Industries specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) piping products, as well as the sale, service, and rental of McElroy fusion equipment. ISCO stocks and supplies custom and innovative piping materials across a wide range of applications and end markets, including golf irrigation, landfill, gas distribution, district energy, mining, geothermal, power generation, municipal, marine, oil and gas, culvert rehab, and many more. ISCO is family-owned and has more than 60 years of experience in the industry, offering complete HDPE piping solutions to customers around the world.

SOURCE ISCO

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.