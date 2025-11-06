ISCO Spirits, A Portfolio of Sustainably Sourced Creative Spirits, Secures Spot in USA Today's 10 Best Top Craft Gins for 2025

ISCO Spirits

Nov 06, 2025, 08:38 ET

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ISCO Spirits, a portfolio of sustainably sourced creative spirits, is pleased to announce their recent securement of USA Today's 10 Best Top Craft Gins in the United States as the #7 Pick for 2025.

The award winners were selected via a panel of experts who were asked to pick their favorite craft gin distilleries at which point readers voted for the top 10 best.

ISCO Spirits
ISCO Spirits

"We are humbled and honored to have been chosen," states Manya K. Rubinstein, CEO and Co-Founder of ISCO Spirits.

Rubinstein continues, "We wholeheartedly believe in the power of craft spirits and beautifully sourced ingredients and we are so proud to have been spotlighted alongside this top section of other impressive craft brands across the country."

To read the full announcement and list of winners, click the link below: https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/best-craft-gin/ 

To learn more about ISCO Spirits, check out www.iscospirits.com or follow the company on social at @iscospirits.

Company Contact 
Manya K. Rubinstein
ISCO Spirits
401-569-1211

Communications Contact 
Taylor Foxman
The Industry Collective
609-432-2237
[email protected]

SOURCE ISCO Spirits

