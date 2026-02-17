ISCO Unveils Autonomous Software to Cancel 5G Network Interference and Jamming in Real Time

Open RAN software that combats jammer attacks on mission-critical networks to be demonstrated at MWC 2026 in Barcelona

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISCO International , a leader in wireless interference management, today announced the availability of licensing for its innovative Interference Management and Cancellation (IMC) software. ISCO's patented IMC solution automatically detects, identifies and cancels many types of interference and jammers in real time, delivering resilient, hardened network performance in highly contested and interference-challenged environments.

As both public and private 5G networks proliferate, incidents of radio frequency (RF) interference also are on the rise — whether due to random causes such as passive intermodulation (PIM) or intentional signal jamming . This trend is particularly disturbing for the growing number of public safety and defense organizations deploying private 5G, exposing mission-critical networks to cyber electromagnetic activities (CEMA).

Unquestionably, signal jammers are already commonly used in electronic warfare operations. In the wrong hands, these devices pose serious threats to public utilities, law enforcement, first responders and military operations. Additionally, the number of illegal jammers seized by US law enforcement has skyrocketed by more than 800 percent in the past five years, with devices often being used to block 911 calls during home invasions and bank robberies.

ISCO's proven IMC solution is Open RAN-compatible, enabling the software to be incorporated into multivendor RAN architecture. With the IMC software seamlessly integrated into O-RAN radio units (O-RUs) or distributed units (O-DUs), 5G networks are not only protected against attack in real-time, but network performance and resilience are improved to optimize customer experience.

"With the escalating reliance on 5G for mission-critical networks — from utilities, healthcare and transportation to public safety and defense — the exposure to disruptive signal interference and malicious jammers presents a grave threat," said Gordon Reichard, Jr., chief executive officer of ISCO. "By delivering our field-proven software to the Open RAN ecosystem, we are streamlining access to vital interference management and cancellation technology for more robust 5G communications and peace of mind."

"In Private Cellular, reliability is becoming one of the most important features of the network, especially for utilities, transportation hubs and government applications," said Joe Madden, founder and chief analyst, Mobile Experts. "This means that immunity to interference has become paramount. The ability to integrate autonomous IMC software in an Open RAN architecture is a great way to make a network electronically bulletproof."

During MWC 2026 to be held March 2-5 in Barcelona, ISCO will demonstrate their Open RAN IMC technology in the State of Illinois exhibit pavilion, MWC Hall 7, Stand C21. To learn more, contact ISCO to schedule a meeting.

About ISCO

ISCO International is a pioneer in wireless interference management software and solutions, helping to ensure that mobile networks and mission-critical private 5G / LTE networks perform as planned. ISCO's patented technology is field-proven, with deployments in Tier 1 wireless networks across the U.S. For more information, visit www.iscointl.com . Follow ISCO International on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

SOURCE ISCO International