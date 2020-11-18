ISCRA announces new technology pilot with FrontDesk Queue Management Systems and the Caseyville Illinois Public Library District

CASEYVILLE, Ill., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Smart City and Region Association (ISCRA) is proud to announce a new technology pilot with FrontDesk Queue Management Systems and the Caseyville Illinois Public Library District. The six month pilot, launched on November 9, will not only provide contactless service via FrontDesk's innovative technology during the COVID-19 pandemic, but will optimize efficiency, reduce employee stress, and result in safe service and satisfied customers.

COVID-19 and Social Distancing

FrontDesk's technology allows for full control of customer flow by allowing customers to book reservations online, choose their service, answer questions, choosing date/time and receiving text confirmations. Allowing customers to check-in upon arrival via smartphone and wait until they are called to head in, thus eliminating wait times and discarding the need for a waiting area. All this to ensure social distancing during COVID- 19.

"We are thrilled to incorporate FrontDesk with our library. FrontDesk allows residents to make appointments online for a variety of services at the local library. Residents can choose to schedule to meet with a librarian for resume assistance, make an appointment with a tutor or social worker, or even schedule license plate renewals. The platform is available in multiple languages, encouraging all members of the community to utilize the resources and services that are available to them. The Caseyville Public Library is now able to offer services more efficiently while maintaining the health and safety of the staff and community. Libraries strive to meet the evolving needs of diverse communities and this partnership with FrontDesk and ISCRA allows us to do that" Ashley Stewart, Library Director of the Caseyville Public Library District.

Consolidating Government

In addition to touchless services, the Caseyville Library will be eventually adding various county and state services such as licensing programs. Considering Illinois has nearly 7,000 local government units, this new technology has the ability to consolidate them and create improved customer experience. Instead of of having to go to multiple government offices for marriage certificates, driver licenses and others the citizen would be enabled to perform these all in one place.

Positive Results in Other Cities

FrontDesk was recently implemented at City Hall in Mississauga, Canada (a suburb of Toronto) to manage interactions with thousands of residents for a full range of services, information, transactions, appointments, and enquiries. After implementing FrontDesk customer experience has been extremely positive. Locations all over the city using FrontDesk have an average waiting time of -1 minute. This means, citizens are helped before their actual reservation highly improving the citizen and staff satisfaction.

"Cities and organizations all over Europe and North America have incorporated our services and the benefits are instant. Citizen satisfaction with public services are heavily determined by the wait time. With FrontDesk, you eliminate the wait time leaving highly satisfied citizens in return. All implementations are handled in 1 day and the results can be seen the following day. The whole FrontDesk process is intuitive and makes everyone's life easier. And that makes me happy." - FrontDesk CEO, Lasse Rydberg

The Future of Citizen Services

ISCRA is an educational nonprofit whose mission is to connect, collaborate, and educate all Illinois municipalities with new technology to increase revenues, generate savings, and increase the health, safety and welfare of all citizens. Learn about us at www.illinoissmart.org Follow us on Twitter at #illinoissmart

SOURCE Illinois Smart City and Region Association (ISCRA)