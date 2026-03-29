iScreen Introduces Bible-Themed Widgets for Easter: Daily Verses and an Immersive Reading Experience

Celebrate Easter with iScreen's new Bible widgets, offering daily verses, video lock screens, and fully customizable home screen layouts.

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Easter approaches, iScreen—the globally popular widget app for iPhone—has unveiled a thoughtful Bible-themed collection designed to bring daily spiritual reflection to users' screens. The update offers a meaningful blend of inspiration and design, helping users customize their iPhone home screen with purpose.

The highlight of this release is the Daily Verse lock screen widgets, which automatically cycle through a new, curated Bible verse each day. Users can discover fresh inspiration every time they unlock their device. The update also includes serene Scriptural Lock Screen Video Widgets, allowing any favorite video clips to be featured for a dynamic, immersive experience.

iScreen widgets has further enhanced the reading experience with features that let users personalize their devices in meaningful ways:

Atmospheric In-App Reading: Engage with scripture in a space enhanced by ambient background music and subtle dynamic visual effects.



Engage with scripture in a space enhanced by ambient background music and subtle dynamic visual effects. Diverse Theme Options: Choose from a wide variety of Christian and wallpapers that reflect your mood while enhancing your iPhone home screen widgets.



Choose from a wide variety of Christian and wallpapers that reflect your mood while enhancing your iPhone home screen widgets. Coordinated Home Screen Layouts: New photo widget designs and Easter-inspired aesthetic widgets enable a complete screen customization that is both functional and elegant.

"Our focus was on creating a consistent and peaceful user journey," said the iScreen team. "We wanted to design iPhone widgets that bring meaningful moments into everyday device interactions while still allowing users to fully customize their iPhone home screen."

These new tools help turn your device into a source of daily encouragement through high-quality iPhone home screen widgets, designed for users seeking a thoughtful and visually engaging home screen experience.

About iScreen

iScreen is a mobile customization app providing widgets, wallpapers, and themed layouts for iOS and Android devices. Ranking among the top three home screen customization platforms worldwide, iScreen has over 100 million users and has been featured by Apple Editorial in 128 countries for five consecutive days. With interactive and decorative options, it enables users to personalize both home screens and lock screens for a fully immersive experience.

Media Contact:

iScreen Official Team

Email: [email protected]

Official Website: https://www.iscreenapp.com

iOS Download: ‎iScreen - Widgets & Wallpaper App

Android Download: iScreen Google Play

SOURCE iScreen