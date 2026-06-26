iScreen Introduces Liquid Glass Themes and Advanced Widgets for iOS 27-Style Home Screen Customization

New update introduces curated home screen layouts, immersive wallpapers, and expanded widget and Dynamic Island-style features.

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As interest grows around the latest design trends showcased during WWDC 2026, iScreen, a global mobile customization app, has introduced a new collection of iOS 27-inspired personalization tools designed to help users explore emerging visual trends through themed widgets, wallpapers, and enhanced Dynamic Island-style experiences.

Inspired by the design language showcased in iOS 27 and the latest iOS updates, the new collection focuses on translating transparency, depth, and layered visual effects into accessible home screen customization options. Rather than requiring users to manually configure individual elements, iScreen offers pre-designed setups that can be applied quickly.

Curated iOS 27-Inspired Themes and Wallpapers

To simplify home screen personalization, iScreen introduces a set of coordinated customization options, including:

Liquid Glass-Inspired Theme Bundles: Pre-arranged visual setups featuring transparent-style layers, fluid glass effects, and matching icon styles designed to reflect modern iOS 27 aesthetics.

Pre-arranged visual setups featuring transparent-style layers, fluid glass effects, and matching icon styles designed to reflect modern iOS 27 aesthetics. Unified Home Screen Layouts: Ready-made combinations of wallpapers and widgets designed to create a consistent visual style across the device.

Ready-made combinations of wallpapers and widgets designed to create a consistent visual style across the device. Lock Screen Optimization: Layouts designed to complement full-screen wallpapers and improve overall visual cohesion on the lock screen.

Experience the Latest iOS 27 Aesthetic Without Upgrading

The update also enables users to experience modern iOS 27-style aesthetics without requiring immediate system upgrades. Key capabilities include:

Cross-Version Compatibility: Widgets and layouts designed to simulate newer visual styles on supported earlier iOS versions.

Widgets and layouts designed to simulate newer visual styles on supported earlier iOS versions. Accessible Customization: Users can apply updated visual themes without changing system settings or installing complex configurations.

Expanded Widgets and Dynamic Island Enhancements

In addition to theme updates, iScreen has expanded its widget ecosystem with new animation styles and Dynamic Island-inspired interactive effects. Looking ahead, the application is also set to introduce compatibility for larger widget formats in an upcoming release to further elevate home screen personalization.

"Our goal is to help users explore new design directions in a simple and accessible way," said the iScreen team. "Each update reflects evolving mobile design trends and turns them into ready-to-use customization tools."

About iScreen

iScreen is a mobile customization app providing widgets, wallpapers, and themed layouts for iOS and Android devices. Ranking among the top home screen customization platforms worldwide, iScreen has over 100 million users and has been featured by Apple Editorial in 128 countries for five consecutive days. With interactive and decorative options, it enables users to personalize both home screens and lock screens, including experiences inspired by iOS 27 design trends, for a more immersive experience.

Official Website: iScreen - Phone Style, iScreen it!

iOS Download: ‎‎iScreen - Widgets & Wallpaper App - App Store

Android Download: iScreen Google Play

SOURCE iScreen