iScreen Leads App Store Graphics & Design Category With Its All-in-One Aesthetic Ecosystem for iOS 26

Qimai data highlights strong global rankings as iScreen delivers a unified, all-in-one aesthetic ecosystem aligned with iOS 26 design trends.

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As iOS 26 adoption accelerates with its signature "Liquid Glass" design language, iPhone home screen customization is shifting from basic widget stacking to a more advanced, system-wide visual experience. According to the latest market data from Qimai, iScreen currently ranks No. 1 in the App Store's "Graphics & Design" category across multiple global markets, including China, Thailand, and Vietnam, reinforcing its position in the iPhone home screen customization space.

Market Leadership Backed by Performance Data

iScreen's position in the personalization sector is supported by technical performance and user adoption, reflected in key metrics:

Top Market Ranking: Consistently holding the No.1 spot in the "Graphics & Design" category on the App Store in multiple regions.

Strong User Satisfaction: Maintaining a 4.8/5.0 rating, reflecting a stable and well-received user experience.

Editorial Recognition: Selected for Apple's "Editor's Choice" and Featured sections across multiple markets, highlighting both design quality and usability.

The "All-in-One" Advantage: Reducing Visual Fragmentation

In contrast to mainstream customization tools that offer isolated features, iScreen widget follows an all-in-one model to provide a more unified user experience:

Comprehensive Aesthetic Bundles: By integrating matching icon packs, high-definition wallpapers, and creative widgets, iScreen is designed to create visual cohesion and reduce inconsistent widget and home screen layouts.

By integrating matching icon packs, high-definition wallpapers, and creative widgets, iScreen is designed to create visual cohesion and reduce inconsistent widget and home screen layouts. Simplified Setup Experience: iScreen streamlines the customization process, allowing users to apply full themes without requiring multiple third-party apps.

iScreen streamlines the customization process, allowing users to apply full themes without requiring multiple third-party apps. Deep iOS 26 Integration: Optimized for the Liquid Glass design language, iScreen delivers a consistent visual experience aligned with Apple's latest interface system.

Vision: From Utility to Global Aesthetic Platform

"Our vision goes beyond providing a utility; we are building a digital space where users can express their identities instantly," stated the iScreen Team. Looking ahead, iScreen is focused on several strategic pillars:

Content Ecosystem Evolution: Expanding global creator resources to diversify its theme library.

Expanding global creator resources to diversify its theme library. Platform Development: Evolving from a functional tool into a broader mobile aesthetic platform for content creation and customization.

Evolving from a functional tool into a broader mobile aesthetic platform for content creation and customization. Ongoing Innovation: Continuing to align with iOS updates to maintain compatibility and design consistency.

About iScreen

iScreen is a mobile customization app providing widgets, wallpapers, and themed layouts for iOS and Android devices. Ranking among the top home screen customization platforms worldwide, iScreen has over 100 million users and has been featured by Apple Editorial in 128 countries for five consecutive days. With interactive and decorative options, it enables users to personalize both home screens and lock screens for a more immersive experience.

Media Contact:

iScreen Official Team

Email: [email protected]

Official Website: iScreen - Phone Style, iScreen it!

iOS Download: ‎‎iScreen - Widgets & Wallpaper App - App Store

Android Download: iScreen Google Play

SOURCE iScreen