iScribeHealth Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iScribeHealth, a leading healthcare technology company specializing in ambient AI and mobile-first clinical documentation solutions, today announced that it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

iScribeHealth ranked No. 2,433 nationally, marking the company's first appearance on the Inc. 5000. The company also earned the following distinctions:

iScribeHealth Inc. 5000

No. 41 in the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin metropolitan area

No. 57 among companies in Tennessee

No. 89 in the Artificial Intelligence and Data category

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an incredible recognition of what our team has built and the trust healthcare organizations and providers have placed in us," said Pat Williams, CEO and co-founder of iScribeHealth. "Our growth has always been connected to a clear purpose: helping clinicians spend less time managing documentation and more time focused on their patients. This recognition belongs to our entire team, whose commitment to making healthcare technology more useful, integrated, and human continues to move us forward."

During the three-year period evaluated for the 2026 Inc. 5000, iScribeHealth continued to expand its technology, partnerships and customer base while helping healthcare organizations address one of the industry's most persistent challenges: the administrative burden placed on clinicians. The company's solutions combine ambient clinical intelligence with mobile-first technology designed to support providers within their existing workflows.

The Inc. 5000 provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's independent small-business segment. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period.

For complete results of the 2026 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2026.

About iScribeHealth

iScribeHealth is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to improving the clinical experience through ambient AI and mobile-first documentation solutions. Designed for seamless EHR integration, iScribeHealth empowers providers to reduce administrative burden, accelerate documentation, and spend more time with patients. To learn more, visit iscribehealth.com.

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SOURCE iScribeHealth