athenahealth Selects iScribeHealth as a Preferred Partner for Ambient Clinical Documentation, Elevating a Long-Standing Collaboration

Designation Reflects Proven Customer Value, Strong Adoption Across athenahealth's Network, and Deep Workflow Integration

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iScribeHealth, a leading healthcare technology company specializing in ambient AI and mobile-first documentation solutions, announced its selection as a Preferred Partner by athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for healthcare practices and systems nationwide. The designation reflects years of proven performance, measurable outcomes, and earned trust across athenahealth's network.

iScribeHealth logo athenahealth

The recognition builds on iScribeHealth's longstanding relationship with athenahealth, including its participation in athenahealth's Ambient Notes. The selection was based on strong customer adoption, deep technical and workflow integration, and a demonstrated ability to help providers streamline documentation and spend more time focused on patient care.

Today, iScribeHealth supports more than 230 athenahealth practices across 30+ specialties, demonstrating broad applicability across diverse clinical workflows. The company's continued investment in ambient AI innovation, interoperability, and EHR integration has helped drive adoption and meaningful outcomes for clinicians nationwide.

"Being selected as a Preferred Partner reflects the trust we have built with athenahealth and the value our clinicians experience every day. We remain focused on helping providers make documentation feel effortless through ambient AI, while continuing to invest in the innovation and integration that support better clinical experiences," said Pat Williams, CEO, iScribeHealth.

"iScribeHealth has consistently delivered meaningful results for clinicians across our network. Naming iScribeHealth a Preferred Partner recognizes that track record and underscores its commitment to helping providers reduce documentation burden through deeply integrated ambient AI solutions. Its success gives healthcare organizations greater confidence as they adopt AI-powered documentation workflows," said Michael Palantoni, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer at athenahealth.

athenahealth customers can access iScribeHealth's technology both as part of athenahealth's Ambient Notes offering and through the athenahealth Marketplace. Together, these options give customers flexibility in how they adopt ambient AI documentation within their athenaOne workflows.

About iScribeHealth

iScribeHealth is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to improving the clinical experience through ambient AI and mobile-first documentation solutions. Designed for seamless EHR integration, iScribeHealth empowers providers to reduce administrative burden, accelerate documentation, and spend more time with patients. Learn more at iscribehealth.com.

About athenahealth, Inc.

Since 1997, athenahealth has been curing complexity for ambulatory healthcare practices and the patients they serve, empowering them to deliver the best possible care and business outcomes through innovative clinical, financial, and patient engagement solutions. athenahealth connects practices, health systems, payers, partners, and patients to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com.

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SOURCE iScribeHealth