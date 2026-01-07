iScribeHealth Selected as AI Scribing Partner for Lifepoint Health Physicians

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iScribeHealth, a leading healthcare technology company specializing in ambient AI and mobile-first documentation solutions, today announced a partnership with Lifepoint Health to provide AI scribing services for the company's providers. Lifepoint Health is a leading healthcare provider that serves patients, clinicians, communities, and partner organizations across the healthcare continuum.

Lifepoint chose iScribeHealth for its deep integration with its athenahealth electronic health record (EHR) sites, customization capabilities, and proven performance across multiple specialties. iScribeHealth's AI technology captures provider-patient conversations in real time, generating clinical notes that integrate into existing workflows, enabling physicians to reduce documentation burdens, combat burnout, and focus on patient care.

"Our partnership with Lifepoint Health reflects what we're hearing from health systems nationwide: clinicians need ambient AI that is deeply integrated, clinically accurate, and immediately valuable," said Pat Williams, CEO, iScribeHealth. "This partnership marks an important milestone for us. We're proud to support Lifepoint's providers with a solution that measurably reduces documentation burden and frees clinicians to focus on delivering exceptional patient care."

Lifepoint operates a diversified network of acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation and behavioral health facilities, and additional care sites across the United States. The partnership reflects the organization's commitment to adopting technology that supports clinicians and advances patient care across its communities.

"We are pleased to partner with iScribeHealth to bring advanced ambient AI documentation tools to our clinicians," said Al Smith, senior vice president and chief information officer, Lifepoint Health. "This solution will help to reduce administrative tasks, streamline documentation, and allow our providers to focus on high-quality patient care across our system."

The partnership reinforces iScribe's growing momentum among health systems seeking a scalable, clinician-first solution that helps to reduce administrative burden, boost provider satisfaction, and advance patient care.

About iScribeHealth

iScribeHealth is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to improving the clinical experience through ambient AI and mobile-first documentation solutions. Designed for seamless EHR integration, iScribeHealth empowers providers to reduce administrative burden, accelerate documentation, and spend more time with patients. To learn more, visit iscribehealth.com.

About Lifepoint Health

Lifepoint Health is a leading healthcare provider that serves patients, clinicians, communities, and partner organizations across the healthcare continuum. Driven by a mission of making communities healthier®, the company has a growing diversified healthcare delivery network comprised of nearly 55,000 dedicated employees, 60 community hospital campuses, more than 70 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals and more than 300 additional sites of care, including managed acute rehabilitation units, outpatient centers and post-acute care facilities. For more information about the company, visit www.LifepointHealth.net.

