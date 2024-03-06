ISDIN Announces Alessandra Ambrosio as Brand Ambassador

Model and Actress Partners with Barcelona-based Skincare Brand To Help Drive Awareness About Skin Health

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISDIN, a leading global skincare brand, is proud to introduce model, actress, and activist, Alessandra Ambrosio, as its global ambassador.

"I'm passionate about taking care of my skin and finding products to help address my melasma concerns, as well as nourish and protect my skin. I'm so grateful to have discovered ISDIN through my dermatologist's recommendation. Ever since, ISDIN's products have become a part of my routine, keeping my skin healthy and glowy, with sunscreen as a daily must," said Alessandra.

To help unveil the partnership, on Sunday, March 10th, Ambrosio will attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where ISDIN is the official skincare sponsor.

"Along with her effortless radiance and passion for wellness, Alessandra embodies our skin love philosophy – a concept not only about looking your best one night of the year but feeling your best every day", said Enrique Alonso, ISDIN USA Country Manager.

As a B-Corp Certified Corporation, ISDIN is committed to sustainable social and environmental impact. By 2030, the company is aiming to use a minimum of 25% recycled materials, eco-design over 95% of packaging, and ensure all raw materials are certified with the highest social and environmental criteria. Alessandra Ambrosio is also very passionate about environmental causes, particularly ocean conservation, and has been working closely with #Togetherband, a movement promoting the United Nations' 17 Global Goals.

While maintaining an illustrious career in front of the cameras and beyond, Alessandra Ambrosio is expanding her entrepreneurial pursuits beyond fashion and beauty while also championing environmental initiatives and raising awareness for Multiple Sclerosis, a cause close to her heart. Despite her numerous accomplishments, Alessandra remains dedicated to her most cherished role: that of a devoted mother to her children, Anja and Noah.

About ISDIN®

For nearly fifty years, ISDIN has pioneered skincare innovation. As Spain's leading sun care brand, ISDIN delivers advanced formulas for well-aging with enjoyable textures through the extensive research of their global network of scientists and dermatologists. Driven by a passion to inspire people around the world to love their skin, ISDIN skincare products are designed to protect against, repair, and correct sun damage. Recognized internationally in dermatology, Barcelona-based ISDIN is a leading presence in over 40 countries.

