ISDIN Announces Consumer Survey Results on Sunscreen Habits

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spain's No. 1 dermatological company, ISDIN, announces today the results from their consumer survey on sunscreen habits that collected data from a sample of over 102,000 consumers in the U.S. and Europe. It was found based on U.S. survey participants that while half (50.3%) of the U.S. population is aware of the importance of sun protection and state they use sun protection during sun exposure, only 37% use sunscreen on a daily basis. This data is worrying, as 80% of skin aging is caused by accumulative sun damage.

"At ISDIN, we are international leaders in sun protection and have specialized in innovative photoaging solutions for consumers, pharmaceutical and dermatological professionals for over 45 years," explains Juan Naya, CEO of ISDIN Laboratories. "Therefore, it is our responsibility to offer education on the dangers of the sun and the damage it causes in the skin, how to avoid this damage, and to help people enjoy the sun in a healthy way."

When looking at the motives behind using sunscreen, half of Americans use it for more aesthetic reasons, particularly with the objective of preventing sun spots and wrinkles (52%), followed by a worry of developing skin cancer (27%). Women tend to prefer using sunscreen for more aesthetic reasons (48%), while men prioritize the use of sunscreen for health reasons (44%).

"We see that people protect their skin the most during the summer months or when they sunbathe, but daily sun protection is crucial," says Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologic surgeon. "UVB rays cause the typical sunburns we're more used to seeing during the summer, but UVA radiation, which is present year-round, causes skin aging, sun spots, and more serious pathologies, such as skin cancer."

This year marks ISDIN's 25th anniversary of its awareness campaign to promote proper habits in photoprotection, which is the mission of sharing these survey findings. Visit www.isdin.com/us for all ISDIN sun protection solutions.

About ISDIN®

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, ISDIN® is an International laboratory specialized in innovative solutions for major dermatological needs and pathologies. It is a joint venture between the international business groups Puig and Esteve, leaders in the cosmetic, perfume and pharmaceutical industries.

Constant innovation and research share a common objective: development of products at the forefront of dermatology, advanced formulas and new textures. With a broad experience in all major pathologies and with a portfolio of treatment and adjuvant therapy products focused on the prescription and recommendation by healthcare professionals, ISDIN nowadays leads the skincare sector and is the #1 dermatological brand in Spain.

ISDIN is present in over 40 countries worldwide across Europe, Latin America, North America and South Africa, including 14 subsidiaries in Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, Chile, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, China and the US.

For more information or to purchase products, please visit www.isdin.com/en-US/

