ISDIN Announces Retail Expansion into Sephora

The partnership marks the Barcelona-based company's first presence in physical retail stores in the U.S.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ISDIN, a leading global skincare company, announced its entry into Sephora U.S.

The company's hero sunscreens, Eryfotona Actinica and Eryfotona Ageless, and body lotion Uradin Lotion 10, officially launch today on Sephora.com. Additionally, on Thursday, August 1, Eryfotona Actinica and Eryfotona Ageless will roll out in 323 Sephora stores across the United States – the company's first launch into brick-and-mortar stores in the U.S.

"We could not be prouder to launch our company into Sephora Americas," said Enrique Alonso, ISDIN USA Country Manager. "As the bestselling sunscreen in Spain, we wanted to make our products more accessible to beauty consumers in the U.S., and Sephora is the perfect partner to take our company to the next level with this audience. We look forward to introducing our incredible products to the Sephora community."

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with ISDIN in the US as we continue to grow this exciting, emerging category of prestige sun care," said Brooke Banwart, SVP Skincare Merchandising at Sephora. "As global leaders in sun protection and photo-aging, ISDIN offers innovative and effective SPF products with advanced formulas, designed to support all skin types. We look forward to introducing this brand to our clients and know that it will be a valuable addition to our skincare assortment."

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, ISDIN debuted to the U.S. market in 2016 and has since grown into a staple company for American dermatologists and consumers alike, having grown 45% CAGR since 2020. ISDIN is most known for its award-winning, patented 100% mineral sunscreens, Eryfotona Actinica and Eryfotona Ageless, which represent nearly half their U.S. sales. The Eryfotona sunscreens are formulated with patented DNA Repairsomes®️, clinically proven to protect and help repair existing sun damage.

About ISDIN®

For nearly fifty years, ISDIN has pioneered skincare innovation. As Spain's leading sun care brand, ISDIN delivers advanced formulas for well-aging with enjoyable textures through the extensive research of their global network of scientists and dermatologists. Driven by a passion to inspire people around the world to love their skin, ISDIN skincare products are designed to protect against, repair, and correct sun damage. Recognized internationally in dermatology, Barcelona-based ISDIN is a leading presence in over 40 countries.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America 25 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites customers to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in more than 600 stores across the Americas. And with its long-term strategic partnerships with Kohl's, customers can now shop a fully immersive, premium beauty destination, with over 850 locations nationwide. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients.

Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora DE&I Heart Journey.

