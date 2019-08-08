ISDIN Announces The Launch Of Mineral Brush Facial Powder 50

"It's crucial to keep your skin protected from the elements throughout the day and Mineral Brush allows for a quick and easy application over sunscreen and makeup, as well as re-application while on-the-go," said Dr. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, NYC dermatologist and founder of Entière Dermatology. "What really sets the formula apart from other mineral brushes is its innovative technology that allows for one versatile tint for various skin tones with a luxurious application."

Mineral Brush is designed to be a versatile complement to women's daily skin and sun care routines.

Formulated with Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide, the powder provides protection from blue light and infrared. The formula also contains Iron Oxides and Mica to reflect sunlight and form a natural mineral color.

Mineral Brush Facial Powder 50 is now available through select dermatologists, or online at www.isdin.com/us .

About ISDIN®

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, ISDIN® is an International laboratory specialized in innovative solutions for major dermatological needs and pathologies. It is a joint venture between the international business groups Puig and Esteve, leaders in the cosmetic, perfume and pharmaceutical industries.

Constant innovation and research share a common objective: development of products at the forefront of dermatology, advanced formulas and new textures. With a broad experience in all major pathologies and with a portfolio of treatment and adjuvant therapy products focused on the prescription and recommendation by healthcare professionals, ISDIN nowadays leads the skincare sector and is the #1 dermatological brand in Spain.

ISDIN® is present in over 40 countries , Europe, Latin America, North America and South Africa which includes 14 subsidiaries in Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, Chile, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Perú, Colombia, China and the US.

For more information or to purchase products, please visit www.isdin.com/us

