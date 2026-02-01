ISE 2026: Award-winning SW-640L-TX-W brings faster, simpler collaboration to modern meeting rooms

See it live at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026, 3–6 February, Booth 3A530.

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As hybrid work becomes the default, meeting rooms are expected to behave like a service, not a setup. People arrive with different devices and different ways of working, yet they still expect the room to start instantly, share content smoothly, and keep conferencing peripherals ready without slowing the conversation. That expectation is the story behind WyreStorm's award-winning SW-640L-TX-W, a wireless presentation and conferencing switcher designed to keep collaboration moving in real-world spaces.

WyreStorm SW-640L-TX-W brings wired and wireless sharing, dual-display flexibility, and USB peripheral control into one workflow.

At ISE, WyreStorm will showcase the SW-640L-TX-W at Booth 3A530, bringing hands-on demos of how the platform supports modern meeting behaviors, from quick walk-in presentations to multi-participant collaboration. The product has also earned industry recognition, including Best of Show (ISE 2025) in the Sound & Video Contractor category and Best in Market ProAV 2025 (Sound & Video Contractor category). In addition, WyreStorm received rAVe PUBS Best of ISE 2025 recognition for Best USB-C Solution for UCC (in partnership recognition alongside WyreStorm's Seamless Matrix Switchers), reinforcing the company's focus on practical connectivity for collaboration spaces.

Designed for shared rooms that host multiple users throughout the day, SW-640L-TX-W supports a mix of wired and wireless workflows. It provides two HDMI and two USB-C inputs, with two USB-C connections delivering 60W power and MST support for multi-display needs, while AirPlay and Miracast enable fast wireless screen sharing when cables aren't the best option. Collaboration can stay visible with Multiview, and dual display environments are supported with two HDMI outputs. For BYOM-style conferencing, the platform is built to keep USB peripherals connected through its integrated USB workflow, supporting meeting continuity across presenter changes.

"Meeting rooms don't fail because the technology is missing, they fail when the workflow breaks," said Zec Voislav, Product Development Director at WyreStorm spokesperson. "At ISE, we're showing how the SW-640L-TX-W helps integrators deliver rooms that feel effortless for users, even as spaces and meeting styles evolve."

