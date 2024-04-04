Incoming President Larry Wine and Chief Customer Officer Dave Parsons will help guide the company's expansion strategy

NEW ORLEANS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iSeatz, a leading provider of travel loyalty technology solutions for major airline, hotel, and financial services companies, today announced that Larry Wine and Dave Parsons have joined its executive team, adding substantial enterprise loyalty expertise to an already robust leadership group. Wine has been named as the company's new President, and Parsons assumes the role of Chief Customer Officer, both focused on new client growth in key market segments.

iSeatz Adds Enterprise Loyalty Experts to its Executive Team

Wine and Parsons have been consulting with iSeatz since August 2023. Both are veterans of Bridge2 Solutions, an enterprise loyalty SaaS company acquired by InterContinental Exchange/Bakkt in 2020. Their experience and expertise in this field will offer an invaluable strategic advantage as iSeatz expands its Loyalty-as-a-Service (LaaS) capabilities. Both positions were created specifically to accommodate their talents.

"Both Larry and Dave bring unique skill sets that will help us achieve our vision for helping brands drive loyalty through exceptional, connected experiences," says Kenneth Purcell, CEO of iSeatz. "Collectively, Larry and Dave offer a wealth of experience and expertise that will help our company scale strategically and advance technologically."

Industry-specific expertise

Larry Wine was most recently the COO of Bakkt following its acquisition of Bridge2 Solutions. Before that, he directed the global market expansion of Bridge2 Solutions, which included a strategic partnership enabling shop with points, health technology, and sports technology with Apple. Wine also has significant credentials as a payments expert, as evidenced by his roles as CEO of Paymetric, President of US operations for WorldPay, and President of Moneris US, a joint venture between the Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal.

Dave Parsons joined iSeatz from his most recent position as CEO of IMS, an emerging technology company specializing in bringing experiential content like golf and other outdoor activities to loyalty programs. Before that, he was the Customer Success Executive for Bridge2 Solutions, which powered loyalty programs for 7 of the top 10 North American financial institutions and two leading global airlines. Parsons also served as President of Citation Loyalty, a successful consulting practice focused on the rewards and loyalty market segment; and SVP of Rewards Operations and Emerging Markets Product Development at MBNA America / Bank of America.

"Dave and I are thrilled to formally join the iSeatz team," said Wine, speaking for the pair of new executives. "We believe iSeatz has the potential to drive the future of loyalty and are excited to contribute to that vision. Together, we look forward to collaborating with the talented team at iSeatz to continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and their customers."

Wine and Parsons assumed their roles at iSeatz starting on April 1, 2024. Their appointment coincides with two other organizational changes: the promotion of Jasmyn Farris to President, focused on operational excellence, and Andy Hermo to Chief Operating Officer. In her new role, Farris will oversee Operations, as well as the Technology and Product teams, headed by Chief Technology Officer, Mike Engelhart, and Chief Experience Officer, Kevin Bess. This expanded Operations function will streamline delivery services for existing clients, including American Express, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and ensure iSeatz continues to meet their industry-leading customer satisfaction ratings amongst these key legacy clients.

About iSeatz

iSeatz drives enduring brand loyalty through exceptional, connected experiences. Our digital commerce and loyalty tech solutions enable travel and lifestyle bookings that drive engagement and customer lifetime value. Our clients represent the best in travel, hospitality, and financial services, including American Express, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Backed by proven deliverability, reliable advanced analytics, and travel lifecycle expertise, iSeatz sets the bar for a superb journey from the very first search. Learn more at iSeatz.com.

