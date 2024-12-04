iSeatz Strengthens Leadership Team to Meet Rising Demand for Travel Experiences and Loyalty Products

Alan Josephs Joins as Chief Product Officer to Advance the Company's Product Vision and Global Reach

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iSeatz, the technology company powering travel experiences that inspire loyalty, has appointed Alan Josephs, an accomplished leader in travel product innovation and management, as its Chief Product Officer to direct the company's product strategy. Josephs' hiring reflects the rapid expansion of iSeatz's leadership team and investment in building solutions that deliver better travel experiences and improve customer loyalty.

Alan Josephs Joins iSeatz as Chief Product Officer

Josephs brings more than 30 years of experience working with some of the biggest names in the travel industry. Prior to joining iSeatz, Josephs spent several years as the Chief Product Officer of arrivia heading the company's product development and supplier strategy, in addition to leading the development of a universal travel loyalty currency at Voy Travel. He has also held senior product leadership and marketing roles at Switchfly, Travelzoo, Orbitz, Travelocity, and the global travel insurer Allianz.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alan Josephs to our team as our new Chief Product Officer. His visionary approach and deep expertise in the travel sector and product innovation are a perfect fit for our mission to deliver transformative technology solutions," said Jasmyn Farris, President and Chief Operating Officer of iSeatz. "We're excited to see the impact his leadership will bring as we continue to evolve and enhance our offerings for our clients and partners."

Product Leadership and Innovation a Key Focus



Josephs joins iSeatz as the company marks its 25th anniversary and launches LXP, the next evolution in travel loyalty technology. The LXP platform easily connects existing loyalty systems with adaptable API-first technology and a diverse travel and lifestyle rewards portfolio, helping brands strengthen customer relationships, extend loyalty programs and customer lifetime value, and improve financial performance.

As Chief Product Officer, Josephs will focus on advancing the platform's capabilities, expanding its reach into new markets, and uncovering exciting applications for financial services, affinity, and travel brands to use LXP to deepen customer engagement and drive growth.

Building a Leadership Team for Growth

The addition of Alan Josephs reflects iSeatz's commitment to building a leadership team that strengthens key business areas and supports its global growth ambitions. In June 2024, iSeatz welcomed Veena Dua-Chillar as Chief People Officer and elevated Jasmyn Farris to President in April, with a focus on operational excellence. Earlier this year, the company also added enterprise loyalty veterans Larry Wine and Dave Parsons to its executive team as President, responsible for expanding client growth in key markets, and Chief Customer Officer, respectively.

"This is an exciting new chapter for iSeatz," said Farris. "Alan's expertise, combined with the experience and seasoned talent we have added to our team this year, will allow us to deliver even more value to our clients and continue driving our growth."

For more information about the iSeatz executive team and growth strategies or to speak with Alan Josephs, Chief Product Officer, please contact [email protected].

About iSeatz

iSeatz drives enduring brand loyalty through exceptional, connected experiences. Our digital commerce and loyalty tech solutions enable travel and lifestyle bookings that drive engagement and customer lifetime value. Our clients represent the best in travel, hospitality, and financial services, including American Express, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Backed by proven deliverability, reliable advanced analytics, and travel lifecycle expertise, iSeatz sets the bar for a superb journey from the very first search. Learn more at iSeatz.com.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Horwell

305-749-5342 Ext. 232

[email protected]

SOURCE iSeatz