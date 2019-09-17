ISEC7 EMM Suite Receives Security Approval from the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)

BALTIMORE, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ISEC7 Group (ISEC7) restates its commitment to help clients reduce risk and optimize the benefits associated with the mobile environment. Their multi-UEM solution, ISEC7 EMM Suite, pinpoints risks and compliance issues across the entire mobile infrastructure. DISA confirmed that the solution meets the rigorous cybersecurity standards under the Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG). With this nod of confidence from DISA, clients are assured that ISEC7's mobility solutions adhere to the latest security standards and certifications in the industry.

"When we set out to develop a comprehensive solution for secure mobility, we meant it. Monitoring with the power of over 750 parameters equips our clients with an unmatched out-of-the-box solution for their global enterprise," says Michael Brandt, ISEC7 President and Corporate CSO. "Mobile security is the central pillar in our company mission as it should be for any enterprise with a mobile workforce."

STIGs assist in helping prevent cyberattacks for the federal government, Department of Defense agencies and commercial organizations. DISA maintains the library of official STIG documents that outline detailed configuration requirements for computing devices, applications, operating systems, networks, endpoints. This STIG approval was achieved by ISEC7 by meeting those requirements as they help to protect sensitive data and improve the security of DoD information systems.

For more information on the DISA STIG program, visit http://iase.disa.mil/stigs

The ISEC7 Group (www.isec7.com) is a global enterprise mobility provider helping clients to optimize their mobile environments focused on security, availability, business process mobilization. Founded in 2003, the company was one of the first-movers in mobility and continues to serve government and industry as a strategic mobile advisor. Our commitment to research and development results in award-renowned portfolio of offerings, including: ISEC7 EMM Suite, ISEC7 Mobile Exchange Delegate and ISEC7 Mobility for SAP, mobility training, 24/7 managed and professional services. We operate worldwide in North American, Europe and APAC regions.

