ISF Incubator Launches First International Startup in Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ISF Incubator, the startup arm at Intellectual Ventures, today announced it has formed a joint venture with NTUitive, the innovation and enterprise company of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore). Based in Singapore, the joint venture is called Secur3DP+, a startup company that brings additive manufacturing to global companies by providing a supply chain hub for 3D printing. The system is built on a proprietary blockchain solution for transaction security, quality assurance, and IP protection.

Secur3DP+ acquired certain patents and patent applications related to 3D printing and embedded identifiers, and it has access to NTU's expertise in 3D printing and blockchain. The startup makes additive manufacturing a viable option for more companies by creating a global 3D printing network that will connect companies with vetted service providers. Secur3DP+ also validates and authorizes all projects to ensure the right products are created and delivered in the most cost-effective way, and it enables startups and multi-national corporations to protect and track their IP assets.

"Singapore has a great ecosystem for startups, and our partnership with NTU gives us access to one of the region's top technology institutions," said Jerome Hewlett, vice president and head of Asia business development for ISF. "We're excited to grow Secur3DP+ over the coming years, and we continue to look for strong local entrepreneurs to lead other companies throughout the region."

As 3D printing has evolved from a tool for rapid prototyping to being capable of creating production-ready parts, the design and manufacturing process has drastically changed. To achieve true distributed manufacturing, companies will need secure workflow solutions, like Secur3DP+, to protect their brand and intellectual property from counterfeiters.

"Our company is filling a critical gap in the mass adoption of 3D printing," said Eng Kiat Low, CEO of Secur3DP+. "By creating a global ecosystem of trusted partners, we hope to accelerate the adoption of 3D printing and allow businesses all over the world to get the products they need and do so securely, anytime, anywhere."

Secur3DP+, funded initially by a contribution of seed capital from ISF Incubator, will also leverage its partnership with NTU and NAMIC (the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster led by NTUitive) to tap into the country's thriving startup and 3D printing ecosystem.

ISF first partnered with NTU in 2016 through NAMIC to develop an embedded identifier module that allows 3D printers to mark unique physical identifiers within the structure of 3D printed metal products. This new joint venture expands on the previous partnership and gives ISF Incubator a global footprint as it focuses on building companies in Asia.

About Secure3DP+

Secur3DP+ has a disruptive solution that enables companies to take advantage of 3D printing and other just-in-time manufacturing technologies by providing transaction security, accountability, and intellectual property protection. The company is bringing to market the service of a permissioned blockchain based transaction platform which simplifies decentralized manufacturing by acting as a trusted service provider that manages vendor compliance, file transfer, payment, and fulfilment. More information can be found at Secur3dp-plus.io.

About NTUitive

Nanyang Technological University – NTUitive Pte Ltd ("NTUitive" in short) is the university's innovation and enterprise company. NTUitive supports the University's mission to develop an innovative ecosystem to encourage innovation, foster entrepreneurship and facilitate the commercialization of research. NTUitive's challenge is to create an environment where there is a shared vision of innovation and academic entrepreneurship; where faculty and students are encouraged to explore opportunities, take measured risks, learn from failure and challenge long-held assumptions. More information can be found at NTUitive.sg.

About ISF Incubator

ISF Incubator is the technology-focused startup accelerator arm of global invention and investment business Intellectual Ventures. With operations in Seattle, Wash., and Silicon Valley, ISF Incubator is pursuing the creation of new companies with the power to transform industries. More information can be found at ISFincubator.com.

About NAMIC

The National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC) is a pan-national initiative led by NTUitive, supported by the National Research Foundation under the Prime Minister's Office, in partnership with Enterprise Singapore and Singapore Economic Development Board. NAMIC aims to increase Singapore's adoption of additive manufacturing technologies to enhance its competitiveness in the rapidly evolving landscape of digital industrialization. NAMIC focuses on promising AM technologies and companies, as well as accelerating translational R&D from public institutions with a focus on industrial commercial applications. NAMIC also assists companies seeking capital injection either through project joint-funding or its investor networks. More information can be found at http://namic.sg

Contact:

ISF Incubator

For press inquiries, please contact press@intven.com. For all other inquiries, please contact info@intven.com or follow IV on Twitter at @IVinvents.

SOURCE ISF Incubator

Related Links

http://ISFincubator.com

