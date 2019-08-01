ISF Incubator Partners with Second Singapore-based Startup

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ISF Incubator, the startup arm of Intellectual Ventures, today announced its partnership with a second startup company in Singapore, No Fry Zone. The company will provide on-demand access to sunscreen products for beachgoers and outdoor adventurers, with the first kiosks installed at Sentosa this month. No Fry Zone follows ISF Incubator's first international startup, Secur3DP+, which was launched in May and is also headquartered in Singapore.

ISF Incubator exclusively licensed patents and technology to No Fry Zone to accelerate the company's product development. Following its launch at Sentosa, No Fry Zone will expand to new locations throughout Southeast Asia through strategic partnerships with leading travel destinations and tourist attractions.

"We believe our company can help people live healthier lives while also making it easier, cheaper and more sustainable to stay protected from the sun," said Dennis Soon, CEO of No Fry Zone. "We knew we needed support to accelerate our vision and get our product into the market, so we're thrilled to work with the ISF Incubator team and have access to valuable technology."

No Fry Zone's kiosks are solar-powered and deliver individual portions of sunscreen to ensure proper protection, while reducing consumer waste. The company is focused on making it easier for individuals to protect themselves from harmful sun exposure while on the go and is also committed to environmental sustainability through eliminating the need for individual sunscreen bottles.

"We're excited about engaging with a second startup in Singapore as we continue to participate in the region's strong startup ecosystem," said Danielle Quint, director of business technology for ISF. "No Fry Zone is well-positioned to fill a critical gap in the local tourist and outdoor recreation economy. We will continue to look for great ideas and local entrepreneurs throughout Asia."

ISF Incubator's first Singapore-based startup, Secur3DP+, was launched in May as a joint venture with NTUitive, the innovation and enterprise company of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. Secur3DP+ brings additive manufacturing to global companies by providing a supply chain hub for 3D printing. Launched in quick succession, these two startups expand ISF Incubator's global footprint as it focuses on building companies in Asia.

About No Fry Zone

No Fry Zone's strategically placed sunscreen kiosks provide access to skin protection products at the right place, at the right time and for the right price. No Fry Zone is committed to providing consumers with a convenient option to protect themselves from harmful sun exposure while helping the sunscreen industry transform into a more environmentally sustainable business.

About Sentosa

Sentosa is Asia's leading leisure destination and Singapore's premier island resort getaway, located within 15 minutes from the central business and shopping districts. The 500-hectare island resort is home to an exciting array of themed attractions, award-winning spa retreats, lush rainforests, golden sandy beaches, resort accommodations, world-renowned golf courses, a deep-water yachting marina and luxurious residences – making Sentosa a vibrant island resort for business and leisure. The island is managed by Sentosa Development Corporation. For more information, please visit: www.sentosa.com.sg.

About ISF Incubator

ISF Incubator is the technology-focused startup accelerator arm of global invention and investment business Intellectual Ventures. With operations in Seattle, Wash., and Silicon Valley, ISF Incubator is pursuing the creation of new companies with the power to transform industries. More information can be found at ISFincubator.com.

SOURCE ISF Incubator

Related Links

http://ISFincubator.com

