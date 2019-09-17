ISG Agile Enterprise Summit to Explore Benefits of Becoming an Agile Organization

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will host the inaugural ISG Agile Enterprise Summit October 28 in Boston, featuring experts from prominent global companies sharing strategies for using Agile and DevOps practices to thrive in a volatile market.

The first-time event, to be held at Revere Hotel Boston Common, will focus on the increasing recognition across businesses of all sizes and industries of the benefits of becoming an agile organization and building a culture of continuous improvement. The day-long event will provide in-depth advice on how enterprises can extend the key tenets of agile beyond IT.

"Enterprise agility is about more than software development or technology," said Ola Chowning, partner, ISG Enterprise Agility. "When an enterprise is agile, its employees are empowered and the business can rapidly adapt to changing environments and customer needs with maximum efficiency and effective decision-making. We are very enthusiastic about sharing important insights from leaders in the field at our first-ever ISG Agile Enterprise Summit."

Hollie Delaney, chief human resources officer for Zappos.com, will deliver a spotlight presentation, "The Foundation of Agility is a Strong Culture," in which she will share insights from a leadership and HR perspective on how the Zappos culture plays an active role in the agility of the organization and continuously pushes the company forward.

David Norton, executive director of The Consortium for IT Software Quality, will present, "Agile Team Autonomy – Don't Just Give It Away, Make Teams Earn It," focusing on measuring the maturity of teams to assess the level of autonomy they can be given.

ISG's Chowning will present "Agile is a Culture, Not a Process," and will moderate the panel discussion, "Don't Just Do Agile – Be Agile," with Mark Cruth, agile delivery team leader for Quicken Loans; Mike Carey, senior tech lead and agile coach for Freddie Mac, and Doug Rose, founder of Doug Enterprises, LLC.

Additional ISG expert presenters include Prashant Kelker, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions, who will present, "Aligning Your Products and Services to Your Business." Kelker also will moderate "Creating an Agile Product Team," a panel discussion offering advice from Travis Klinker, director, Agile & Engineering Enablement, Target; Brian Bozzuto, director of Agile & Process Excellence, Wolters Kluwer - Clinical Effectiveness, and Ross Libby, business agility coach, Thomson Reuters, on how to structure multifunctional teams along the product life cycle.

Blair Hanley Frank, principal analyst for ISG Research, will present, "Creating an Evolutionary Enterprise Architecture," on the keys to an agile enterprise architecture, and will moderate the panel discussion, "Technology Challenges in Enterprise Agility," with experts including Gene Paolucci, enterprise agile coach for the Agile Transformation Group.

The event agenda also features an ISG Startup Challenge, during which entrepreneurs from several tech startups will pitch their innovative business solutions and technologies to a panel of judges. The winner will be chosen through a live audience poll.

The ISG Agile Enterprise Summit is sponsored by Luxoft. Media partners are CIO Review and The Consortium for Information and Software Quality. For more information, visit the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

