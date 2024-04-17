ISG: AI-Powered Mainframe Modernization Poised to Mitigate Legacy Skills Challenges

AveriSource's Accelerated Rewrite™ capabilities were highlighted in the Mainframe Application Modernization Software category of the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluation for Mainframes — Services and Solutions.

DALLAS, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AveriSource, the premier global software provider of AI-powered, data-driven application modernization, announced today its positioning as a Product Challenger in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ — Mainframe Services and Solutions report within the Mainframe Application Modernization Software category.

Enterprises grew more interested in generative AI's potential to further automate mainframe modernization, according to the new research published by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. The report assessed 25 vendors offering mainframe application modernization software to enterprises in the U.S. based on their depth of product strategy and roadmap, software and service offerings and go-to-market presence.

"AveriSource is well-positioned to help its customers and partners accelerate mainframe modernization," says Pedro L. Bicudo Maschio, Distinguished Lead Author at ISG. "Their continued focus on product innovation and AI-powered modernization has elevated their position in our recent market study. Their platform's ability to analyze applications, extract business rules, remove technical debt and transform legacy code using GenAI , delivers a comprehensive roadmap for its clients."

Featured in the report are the Accelerated Rewrite™ capabilities of the AveriSource Platform™ to transform legacy application code into highly maintainable Java or C#. The platform enables clients to choose their modernization path—from mainframes to microservices, containers or cloud environments. AveriSource Transform enables legacy code transformation through AI modeling and GenAI-enabled code output, accelerating mainframe modernization for complex codebases. This approach enables clients to eliminate costs and risks associated with application rewrite projects.

Also highlighted are the AveriSource Platform's robust application analysis and business rules extraction capabilities, enabling clients to identify, extract and document business rules from mission-critical applications and remove technical debt. The product supports clients with business rules chaining (across programs), variable tracing, deeply nested conditionals, weighted ranking, and automatic order of execution flow.

"Enterprises looking to modernize their mainframe and midrange applications will require specialty skillsets to help transition their systems to next-gen technology," says Ed Airey, VP of Marketing at AveriSource. "However, IT leaders often face challenges sourcing legacy subject matter expertise, avoiding platform or vendor lock-in, and reducing technical debt. This latest research from ISG revealed that—while some enterprises are prioritizing the migration of their mainframe applications to the cloud or containers—many large mainframe shops are also choosing to modernize in place. The AveriSource Platform supports over 70 technology stacks, enables customers to bridge this skills gap with AI-powered application analysis, and provides a true end-to-end IT transformation journey—on the mainframe or in the cloud."

The report follows the general availability release of AveriSource Platform 2.0, which included updates to its AI-powered code transformation solution, AveriSource Transform, a new user experience with modern dashboards, advanced reporting and built-in guidance for modernization planning and delivery. In 2024 and beyond, AveriSource will continue investing in its AI-powered product roadmap supporting mainframe application modernization.

