ISG and State of Idaho Share Story of Cloud Transformation at NASACT Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and the State of Idaho this week shared details of how ISG is helping Idaho move its mainframe systems to the cloud in a presentation before the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers (NASACT) annual conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In their joint presentation Monday, Brandon Woolf, state controller of Idaho, and Nathan Frey, partner, ISG Public Sector, discussed how Idaho is moving toward a statewide, cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, dubbed Project Luma, that will support Idaho's unified budget development, financial management, procurement, payroll and human capital management functions.

Project Luma, Woolf said, is intended to address three primary objectives in modernizing state administrative systems: consolidation of state systems, standardization of business processes, and increased transparency in government operations.

"Our new Luma software-as-a-service platform will give us more flexibility and scalability to meet changing business and technology requirements. With continuous system updates, we will be able to enhance our data security, leverage emerging technologies, and reduce the IT administrative burden on state staff," Woolf said.

During the NASACT presentation, Woolf explained that the State Controller's Office hired ISG in 2014 to conduct a systems modernization study for the State of Idaho. ISG recommended the state implement a "fully integrated, commercial off-the-shelf ERP system to address current and future statewide and user agency administrative business needs."

In subsequent years, ISG has assisted the State in the planning and acquisition of the necessary software and integration services to make Luma a reality. ISG provided RFI and RFP development, contracting support, and technical guidance related to the shift from on-premises infrastructure to a cloud-based SaaS environment. ISG will continue in a project oversight and quality assurance role during the implementation phase of the Luma project.

Transfer and modernization of budget development, financial management and procurement systems will begin in September 2019, and the systems are expected to go live by mid-2021. In phase two of the project, payroll and human capital management systems will be transferred to Luma's Infor CloudSuite platform starting in 2021 and are expected to go live in early 2023.

"State and municipal governments across the nation are being challenged to meet citizens' expectations and provide the technology required by a new generation of public employees," said ISG's Frey. "These governments are now moving to modernize and unify their aging legacy systems and are increasingly turning to the cloud for its flexibility, scalability and security, as well as its ability to offer a more digital-friendly experience to their employees and constituents."

ISG is a sponsor of this year's 104th annual NASACT Conference, being held August 17–21 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Hotel.

ISG Public Sector offers independent technology research and advisory services to state and municipal governments, institutions of higher education and other public entities. For the public sector, the firm specializes in ERP selection, robotic process automation, telecommunications audit and digital transformation services. ISG has worked with 22 states and numerous local governments on their administrative transformation projects. For more information, visit the Public Sector webpage on the ISG website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

