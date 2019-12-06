ISG Announces ISG Paragon Awards™ Americas Winners

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, announced the winners of the 2019 ISG Paragon Awards™ Americas, recognizing the year's most innovative and impactful sourcing partnerships, at a gala dinner last night at the Intercontinental New York Times Square in New York.

The winners, selected by an independent panel of industry experts with extensive experience in sourcing and technology, were announced in the following categories:

Collaboration: A mutually beneficial sourcing relationship between client and provider

Winner: Capgemini with HP, Inc.

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

Winner: Mindtree with a leading U.S. airline

Imagination: Rewarding creativity and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof businesses and better serve customers

Winner: GEP

Impact: Recognizing the impact of a client/service provider(s) relationship on a community

Winner: Mphasis with a loyalty and rewards management company

Leadership: A client executive who demonstrated exceptional drive and leadership

Winner: John Dominelli, Founder and CEO, NRT Technology, Inc.

Transformation: Successfully transformed organization or key business function

Winner: Genpact with a global snack food company

Woman in Technology: Recognizing an individual who has made a significant contribution to the creation or management of a successful project, or a program supporting women in technology

Winners: Sandra Jackson, Senior Unit Manager, Diversity & Inclusion, Infosys, and Jennifer McClennan, Head of Strategic Negotiations, Strategic Large Deals Teams, Infosys

ISG Special Award: Selected by an ISG panel, recognizing a significant contribution to the sourcing industry

Winner: Zensar Technologies, Ltd.

"On behalf of ISG, I offer sincere congratulations to the winners of the ISG Paragon Awards Americas for their exceptional work and noteworthy achievements in the technology services and sourcing industry," said Kathy Rudy, partner and head of ISG Data and Analytics, who hosted the gala awards dinner. "It is an honor to recognize this year's most innovative approaches to helping clients achieve the business benefits of digital transformation."

Produced by ISG Events, the ISG Paragon Awards Americas celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches and digital technology. Full details can be found here.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

