ISG Announces Launch of ISG Network Select™

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced a new network services offering, ISG Network Select™, that offers clients more vendor and technology options, better pricing and accelerated speed to solution to meet their next-generation networking needs.

Developed through a new strategic partnership with AVANT Communications, ISG Network Select is an enhancement to ISG's market-leading Network Advisory Services. It enables ISG to better meet the growing demand for such leading-edge networking solutions as software-defined networking (SD-WAN, SD-LAN), SD security services, 5G mobility, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and call center as a service (CCaaS) — all critical to enterprise digital transformation.

"The global networking industry is going through an unprecedented transformation as the world races toward 30 billion connected devices," said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. "Client demand for networks that are secure, interconnected, interoperable and profitable is rising, as are concerns over security, scale, cost and the complexity of the expanding IoT landscape. ISG Network Select is designed to help clients find the best solutions, faster, to power their digital transformation initiatives."

ISG's channel partnership with AVANT, a platform for IT decision-making, gives ISG clients immediate access to an expanded roster of more than 100 cloud solution providers, 60 carriers and more than 1,600 data center facilities in the AVANT network. ISG Network Select will leverage AVANT's in-depth market research, engineering resources and dynamic tools to assess client needs and quickly recommend solutions.

Under the partnership with AVANT, ISG not only will expand its services and provider ecosystem for networking clients, it will generate new recurring revenue streams — as early as the beginning of 2020 — from its clients' ongoing consumption of networking services over the life of their contracts.

"ISG Network Select clients will realize better overall pricing and selection from vendors in the AVANT ecosystem, and ISG in turn will realize a continuous stream of recurring revenues from the multiyear contracts our clients sign with network vendors," said Connors. "It's a win-win for both our clients and ISG."

Dieter Thompson, president of ISG Networking and Software Advisory Services, said the opportunity to help clients move from entrenched positions with traditional networking carriers to a new, more flexible ecosystem of next-generation networking providers is enormous.

"Most of our clients are looking for a technology refresh, to modernize their network so it can fully and securely support the digital transformation programs of their enterprises and have the flexibility to meet future needs," said Thompson. "Interestingly, 90 percent of our clients are testing SD-WAN technology, but only 15 percent have deployed it. The opportunity to help them accelerate their progress and build a modern, future-proof network is enormous."

ISG Network Advisory Services offers a range of solutions, including network strategy and design, contract audit and forensic services, network sourcing, and transition and transformation services. The new ISG Network Select offering, powered by AVANT, strengthens ISG's ability to help clients design, source, configure, deploy, secure and manage their network technology.

"ISG is one of the world's most trusted and respected technology advisory firms, with deep and valued relationships with more than 700 blue-chip corporate clients," said Ian Kieninger, CEO of AVANT. "We are delighted to partner with this industry leader and look forward to combining our resources and relationships to deliver the most advanced cloud, colocation and connectivity solutions to ISG clients."

About AVANT Communications

AVANT Communications is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation's premier distributor for next generation technologies. AVANT adds unique value with its focus and expertise in channel sales assistance, sales training, sales guidance, and sales tools to fuel IT services business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net , or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III ) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com .

