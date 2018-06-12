ISG Announces Winners of 2018 ISG Paragon Awards™ Americas

The ISG Paragon Awards Americas celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches and digital technology, including the use of robotic process automation. This was the first year ISG hosted the ISG Paragon Awards in the Americas. ISG has hosted the program in the Australia-New Zealand (ANZ) region for seven years and in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region for three years.

The winners were selected by an independent panel of industry experts and announced in the following categories:

Transformation: Successfully transformed organization or key business function

Winner: TGI Fridays

Leadership: A client executive who demonstrated exceptional drive and leadership

Winner: Lynn Bishop, Chief Development Officer, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation

Collaboration: A mutually beneficial sourcing relationship between client and provider

Winner: Mindtree with P&G

Imagination: Rewarding creativity and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof businesses and better serve customers

Winner: Hexaware

Impact: Recognizing the impact of a client/service provider(s) relationship on a community

Winner: Trianz

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

Winner: Mindtree with Cisco

Woman in Technology: Recognizing the launch or management of a successful project that involved contribution by a woman or women, created opportunities for women in technology, raised the awareness of women in technology or provided mentoring of a successful woman or women in technology

Winner: Jennifer Artley, President, BT in the Americas

ISG Special Award – Paragon Provider of the Year: Recognizing a significant contribution to the sourcing industry.

Winner: Cognizant Technology Solutions

"I want to extend our heartiest congratulations to the winners of our first-ever ISG Paragon Awards in the Americas," said Todd Lavieri, president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. "All the winning organizations and partnerships stood out for their ability to realize the true promise of digital transformation – both to enhance operational efficiency and to deliver world-class customer experiences. The individual winners, likewise, demonstrated exceptional leadership and execution in making a difference in their organizations and their communities."

