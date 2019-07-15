ISG Appears on FOX Business Network

STAMFORD, Conn., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An automation expert with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, appeared today on FOX Business Network to discuss the impact of software-driven robotics on both lives and business.

Stanton Jones, director and principal analyst, ISG Research, was interviewed by host Stuart Varney on the program Varney & Co. Jones appeared on the program in advance of this week's ISG Automation Summit in New York, where he will reveal the major findings of ISG's latest Bot 3.0 study during his opening session tomorrow morning at the Westin Times Square.

Jones was joined on the program by retired Master Sergeant Leroy Petry, a Medal of Honor recipient and a veteran of eight tours of duty in the Global War on Terror. Petry will be a keynote speaker at the ISG event and will share his story about how he lost his right hand in a grenade blast, and now lives with a prosthetic hand powered by sensors that detect his muscle movements and respond to his thought commands.

When asked by Varney about what's next for the technology behind the prosthesis, Jones said, "We're going to see really rapid advances in the software … that are going to continually improve functionality. Every time Sergeant Petry uses his arm, that's producing more data that then gets fed back into these systems, which is going to improve [them] over time."

Jones mentioned that Petry has replacement fingers for his prosthesis and said people will be able to use 3-D printing to make replacement parts for prosthetic devices. "You are going to have people being able to print their own prosthetic limbs because of this combination of fast hardware and software that's improving really quickly over time."

"ISG is delighted to have had this opportunity to appear today on Fox Business Network to discuss the important role robotics is playing in both business and life," said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. "It was a perfect segue to the start of our ISG Automation Summit in New York today, the industry's premier event for automation thought leaders and business executives."

To watch the FOX Business Network segment, click here.

ISG is a market leader in automation and digital business solutions. The firm's ISG Automation business is one of its faster growing, reflecting strong market demand among enterprise clients for business process automation.

ISG Automation's portfolio of services includes robotic and cognitive automation assessments and strategy, proof-of-concept deployments, implementation and integration of software bots, establishment of Centers of Excellence to scale automation across the enterprise, training and organizational change management and ongoing technical support and managed services.

About FOX Business Network

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York—the business capital of the world—FBN launched in October 2007 and is the leading business network on television, topping CNBC in Business Day viewers for the second consecutive year. The network is available in more than 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX Corporation, FBN has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

