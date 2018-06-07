ISG Awarded IT Services Contract by State of Texas

Under the DBITS contract, state and local government agencies in Texas are able to contract directly with ISG for deliverables-based systems integration and application development projects. The value of such contracts is capped at $5 million for state agencies, and $10 million for non-state entities, including institutions of higher education.

ISG was approved for the DBITS program after a vigorous vetting process. The program offers state and local government clients a streamlined way to procure and contract for technology services, with shorter lead times, lower costs and greater flexibility to meet individual needs.

"ISG has had a long history working with the State of Texas to implement technology solutions that improve operating efficiency, enhance service levels and lower costs for taxpayers," said Thomas Ortiz, partner with the ISG Public Sector practice in the U.S. "We are pleased our experience, capabilities and value have been recognized with this DBITS award. As a pre-approved technology contractor, we look forward to helping state and local government entities design and deliver technology solutions that make life better for the people of Texas."

ISG is pre-approved to provide the following services under the DBITS contract:

Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V): Through in-depth review and analysis, ISG provides services to evaluate mission-critical software, services and systems to ensure they meet design specifications and fulfill their intended purpose with minimal risk. Examples include validation of software design to meet system requirements; traceability of safety-critical requirements; design analysis of selected critical algorithms; and code analysis of mission-critical software components.

Information Technology Procurement Assistance: Leveraging its proven methodology and depth of public sector experience, ISG assists in developing IT Statements of Work (SOW) and/or Requests for Offer (RFO) documentation, and with such procurement processes as requirements gathering, scoring criteria development, and evaluation development.

Project Management: ISG may perform any or all of the project management processes within the Initiation, Planning, Execution, Monitoring and Controlling, and Closing Process Groups as identified by the Project Management Institute's Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK) Guide.

The contract, DIR Contract No. DIR-TSO-3974, is effective for two years, with automatic renewals for two additional years. See ISG's website for more information.

ISG helps public entities embrace digital technology to improve service levels and lower costs for taxpayers. The firm has more than 20 years' experience providing technology consulting services to state and local governments and institutions of higher education, including providing such services under previous DBITS contracts.

Headquartered in Stamford, Conn., ISG maintains offices in Dallas and The Woodlands, Tex.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

