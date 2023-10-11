ISG Celebrates 50th Anniversary + New Sioux Falls Office Grand Opening

News provided by

ISG

11 Oct, 2023, 12:00 ET

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, ISG celebrates its 50th anniversary milestone. An architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm, ISG has 13 offices positioned throughout the Midwest and serves clients nationwide. Throughout the year, ISG hosted a series of anniversary events to show our appreciation for the communities, clients, partners, and employee owners who have supported the mission of making a difference.  

On October 5, 2023, ISG Sioux Falls hosted the firm's final 50th Anniversary celebration at its newest location in The Bancorp Building at Cherapa Place. With nearly 350 business owners, municipal partners, City leaders, and valued clients in attendance, ISG also celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon cutting at the new space and commemorated five years of ISG's impactful presence in Sioux Falls. In that time, the branch has grown from five to over 50 professionals and has fostered valuable relationships with local partners to keep the momentum building.

"ISG is one of those special businesses who truly walks the walk with their community," said Jeff Griffin, President and CEO of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce. "As an employee-owned firm, ISG invests in their people and their people invest in the community. I see ISG employees giving countless volunteer hours to the Chamber and others to ensure that we all thrive."

From ISG's architects and engineers who brought the visions to life to planners and visualization experts who assisted with tenant attraction, every facet of the firm has been intertwined with the Cherapa Place Development project. Once complete, the Development will feature amenities that fulfill numerous market demands and impact the value that continues to grow in the heart of the City.  

"Since we made our move to Sioux Falls, we have been empowered by the support, welcoming nature, and exceptional guidance we received from the community, business owners, and the City," praised ISG President David Doxtad. "Cheers to the next 50 years as an organization, to our next five years in Sioux Falls, and to the State for being one of the best places to live, work, and play!" 

With the room to grow in the ISG Sioux Falls space and the recent addition of an office in Pierre, ISG is expanding its reach to serve clients throughout the State and foster deeper connections that will continue to inspire design for the next 50 years.

About ISG
ISG, a 100% ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 50 years of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service firm with 500+ professionals in offices throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, and Arkansas, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com.

Contacts

David Doxtad, President
[email protected]
712.210.4465

Steve Watson, Development Strategist
[email protected]
605.274.1779

SOURCE ISG

