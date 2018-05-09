ISG Celebrates Opening of New Global Headquarters

ISG recently moved from its longtime corporate headquarters in downtown Stamford to its new location at 2187 Atlantic Street in the vibrant Harbor Point area of the city. ISG has called Stamford home since the firm was founded by Chairman and CEO Michael P. Connors in 2006.

"ISG helps its clients realize the digital future of business. That drive to 'Go Digital' is at the heart of our new headquarters office, a showcase for the 'Workplace of the Future,'" said Connors.

The ISG headquarters, Connors said, features the latest digital workplace technology, along with an ISG Tech Bar, the ISG Digital Experience Center, and the ISG Academy, the firm's new digital training center.

"We expect a steady stream of visitors to our new office, including clients, business partners and ISG employees from around the world—all contributing to the local economy," Connors said.

The ISG CEO said the firm contributed more than $11 million to the local economy last year and expects to contribute another $50 million over the next three years, as ISG expands its presence in Stamford.

"We are excited to be a part of the up-and-coming Harbor Point community and to continue our long association with the City of Stamford and the State of Connecticut," Connors said, as he thanked Stamford Mayor David Martin for the city and state's commitment to ISG.

"Businesses like ISG have been helpful in establishing Stamford as an up-and-coming technology hub," Mayor Martin said. "The dynamic area of Harbor Point is a great location for ISG's new state-of-the-art digital facility. We are happy to have them stay in Stamford as corporate citizens and I look forward to continuing to work with Michael Connors and ISG for years to come."

ISG will be receiving financial incentives from the city and state in connection with its move to Harbor Point, on the Stamford waterfront, one of the largest redevelopment projects in the nation.

Connors pointed out ISG's contribution to the local economy extends beyond the firm and its employees. "ISG also supports the growth of our local clients by helping them realize their digital futures," he said. ISG, he noted, has served nearly 100 clients in the greater New York tristate area, including 20 major companies headquartered in Connecticut.

Following remarks by Connors and Mayor Martin and a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the ISG Welcome Center, Connors and his executive team led the mayor and members of his administration, along with other dignitaries, on a tour of the ISG office. The tour included a visit to the ISG Digital Experience Center, where clients come to learn more about such cutting-edge technologies as cloud computing, data analytics, automation and artificial intelligence.

While in the ISG Digital Experience Center, the group was given a demonstration of ISG's robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities. As a share of the firm's revenue, RPA and other digital technologies have doubled in size in the last two years, reflecting increased market demand from enterprises seeking to digitally transform their operations for greater efficiency and faster growth.

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

