ISG Digital Business Summit Audiences Select Most Innovative New Business Pitches

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An artificial intelligence-powered data analysis tool and an app-based, on-demand health and well-being platform have won ISG Startup Challenges at the ISG Digital Business Summits in Sydney and London this summer, Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, announced today.

ISG Startup Challenges invite entrepreneurs with a handful of tech startups to deliver brief pitches of their innovative business solutions and technologies to a panel of judges at ISG events. The winners are chosen through live audience polling.

Hyper Anna, dubbed by its creators as the Siri of data analytics, was named the ISG Startup Challenge winner over two other new businesses at the ISG Digital Business Summit Sydney on August 20. Connor Tam, head of operations for Hyper Anna, pitched the platform as a personal AI-powered data analyst that does all the tedious and technical work of writing code, analyzing data and producing charts and insights.

Sponsored by independent, not-for-profit innovation hub Stone & Chalk, the ISG Startup Challenge in Sydney was judged by Karina Kwan, non-executive director, Wilson Asset Management and Board of Advice member of Sydney University Business School; Charlie Wood, general partner, IAG Firemark Ventures; Samantha Mitchell, chief digital officer, Coca-Cola Amatil, and Lisa Borden, partner and head of ISG ANZ.

At the June 25–26 ISG Digital Business Summit EMEA event in London, Zoomdoc, a bespoke, on-demand, app-based digital general practitioner and well-being service, beat out two other startups to win the ISG Startup Challenge. Chief Medical Officer and CEO Kenny Livingstone presented the service's approach to delivering high-quality medical attention at the touch of a button to judges James Moore, director, ATB Digital; Andreas Cser, partner, Automat Ventures, and Rahul Patel, growth partner, GrowthEnabler. The ISG Startup Challenge was sponsored by GrowthEnabler, an AI- and machine learning-based intelligence platform.

"ISG works closely with clients worldwide to achieve digital transformation, and a key aspect of transformation is innovation," said Karen Healy, partner and global leader, ISG Events. "Our ISG Startup Challenge has become a very successful and popular element of our global ISG events, allowing us to meet up-and-coming innovators and get a first peek at their breakthrough offerings. Their imagination and energy are an inspiration to us and to our clients."

ISG will host additional ISG Startup Challenges at the ISG Automation Summit London, September 11–12; the ISG Digital Business Summit U.S. in Clearwater Beach, Florida, September 23–24; the ISG Agile Enterprise Summit in Boston, October 28, and the ISG Networks and Security Summit, October 29–30 in Boston. For more information, visit the ISG Events website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

