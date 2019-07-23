ISG Digital Business Summit to Explore Impact of Disruptive Technologies

SYDNEY, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The impact of digital disruption on technology infrastructure, business operating models and organizational strategies will be the focus of the third annual ISG Digital Business Summit, hosted by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III) at the Westin Sydney August 20.

The event will deliver thought leadership, case studies and emerging solutions on topics including digital transformation, the platform revolution, blockchain, intelligent automation and managing the employee experience in the digital age.

ISG Digital Business Summit Sydney is part of ISG's premier annual strategic event series that brings together senior digital business and technology leaders to help C-level executives understand how they can leverage digital technologies to transform existing operating models and reap significant competitive advantage.

"Disruptive technologies that exist today and those that will emerge tomorrow will test all facets of business and leadership capabilities," said Scott Bertsch, partner and regional leader, ISG Asia Pacific. "The ISG Digital Business Summit will guide enterprise leaders on how to ensure their business is driving value with customers, business partners and employees through data analytics, automation and other cutting-edge digital technologies."

Bertsch will deliver the opening address, "ISG Predicts: 5x5x5," using quantitative analysis and qualitative advisor experience to predict which five industries will be most impacted by which five digital technologies over the next five years.

Before Bertsch takes the stage, Mike Burden, chairman of digital media platform TradeOff, and Arno Franz, partner and senior advisor, ISG, will kick off the day with a "Game of Money and Life." The brief, warm-up session at 8:30 a.m. will use the TradeOff interactive gamification platform to entertain, inform and enable audience members to "Do Good" (enhance society) and "Do Well" (achieve commercial success), with up-to-the-minute results shared throughout the day.

The afternoon keynote, "If the Future is Blockchain, What Was the Question?", at 2 p.m., will feature Nicholas Giurietto, CEO, Blockchain Australia, an industry trade group, and Richard Lane, head of development for Till Payments, an intelligent payment and revenue assurance systems provider.

Sessions will be interspersed with strategic insights from ISG experts and industry thought leaders, with a hands-on approach to cutting-edge technology in the Innovation Lab and emerging solutions showcased during the ISG Startup Challenge. Karina Kwan, non-executive director, Wilson Asset Management, and Board of Advice member of Sydney University Business School, and Charlie Wood, general partner, IAG Firemark Ventures, will be among the prominent industry judges of the ISG Startup Challenge.

The ISG Digital Business Summit is sponsored by Unisys. The ISG Startup Challenge is sponsored by Stone & Chalk, an independent, not-for-profit innovation hub. More details about the ISG Digital Business Summit Sydney can be found on the event webpage.

The Sydney event is the second of three ISG Digital Business Summits to be held this year. The first was held in London, June 25-26, and the third, the ISG Digital Business Summit U.S., will be held in Clearwater Beach, Florida, September 23-24. For more information about the U.S. event, visit the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis.

