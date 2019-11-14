ISG Discusses Next-Generation Job Opportunities for Connecticut at Infosys Innovation Day

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The vice chairman of Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today delivered a keynote address on next-generation workforce development at the "Navigate Your Next Conversations" customer event at the Infosys Technology & Innovation Hub in Hartford, Conn.

Todd Lavieri, vice chairman and president of ISG Americas and Asia Pacific, told an audience of more than 100 local business leaders that "the workplace of tomorrow is a culture of collaboration and a technology ecosystem that enables enterprises to attract the right talent, bridge physical and digital workspaces, appeal to workers of different generations and integrate data into the decision-making process.

"As a global technology research and advisory firm headquartered in Connecticut, ISG welcomes the strong efforts by Infosys and others to drive growth in information technology and digital backbone jobs in our region," Lavieri said.

Lavieri also discussed the challenges and opportunities for traditional enterprises as they embrace the hyper-productivity of the digital age as part of a panel discussion, "Hyper-Productivity: The Promise of Digital," moderated by Ravi Kumar S, president of Infosys, and including Hisham Alnajjar, dean of the University of Hartford's College of Engineering, Technology, and Architecture; Renee Ghent, vice president, Digital Program Delivery, Aetna, and Will Stackpole, executive vice president of Technology Services, Citizens Financial Group.

"As the future workplace connects platforms and integrates digital products and services, it requires enterprises to identify gaps in their workforce skill sets and leverage new talent for these new jobs," Lavieri said. "The future of the workplace is here and now, in the form of cutting-edge recruiting and training programs that merge local talent with local digital needs. This will benefit the industry and the wider community in multiple ways."

The Infosys event earlier today spotlighted ongoing open source, automation and agile projects being managed by local talent. One of five regional Infosys technology hubs in the United States, the Hartford facility focuses on smart underwriting, claims fraud, cloud and the Internet of Things for the healthcare, insurance and manufacturing industries.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

