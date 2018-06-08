ISG Exec Wins Stevie® Award for Pioneering Work in RPA

Wagner earned a Silver Stevie Award in the category of Transformational Sourcing Relations Leadership that recognizes his role in launching ISG's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) practice and advising ISG clients on the technologies, trends and capabilities of RPA.

ISG's fast-growing RPA practice has more than 150 employees who work with clients to help them automate critical business functions to improve quality and operating efficiency and lower costs. The practice continues to expand into new areas of automation, including cognitive computing and artificial intelligence.

"I want to congratulate Chip and our entire RPA team for their groundbreaking efforts in launching and building our RPA practice and leading our industry—and our clients—into the age of business process automation," said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. "The rate of change for enterprise clients today continues to accelerate, with endless digital alternatives, including cloud computing, blockchain, the Internet of Things, data analytics and more. ISG strives to provide forward-looking, change-embracing leadership that allows our clients to succeed by imagining and realizing their digital futures in this rapidly evolving business landscape."

Wagner's recognition for transformational sourcing leadership was part of the "Reimagining Business for the Digital Age" category sponsored by HCL Americas.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11.

