ISG Expands its ISG Provider Lens™ Research for 2020

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will issue 19 major provider evaluation studies in 2020 as part of its influential and widely referenced ISG Provider Lens™ research series.

The ISG Provider Lens series includes two new quadrant reports for 2020, evaluating technology and service providers specializing in the banking and manufacturing sectors, as well as two new geographies – Australia/New Zealand and France.

The 19 ISG Provider Lens studies for 2020 include coverage of 16 technology- and solution-related markets, detailing such trending topics as cybersecurity, Internet of Things, public cloud, software defined networks, automation and artificial intelligence, and future workplace services. Three industry specialties also will be covered; in addition to the new banking and manufacturing sector reports, ISG will continue to evaluate providers serving the Insurance BPO market. Each ISG Provider Lens study will include specific coverage of individual geographic markets.

"We're expanding the ISG Provider Lens program in 2020 by covering the hottest trending topics in the technology industry, as well as bread-and-butter business services," said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "We'll take a deeper dive into the quadrants covered and launch new standalone studies."

The new banking and manufacturing studies come as those industries adopt new technologies to meet their needs, Aase added. "These industry players have matured in their use of IT and related services, and these changes are closely tied to their business processes," he said.

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients.

The research covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, in addition to the two new geographies added for 2020 – Australia/New Zealand and France.

The program's global studies, meanwhile, will be revamped to reflect changing enterprise client sourcing and IT strategy trends.

In addition to the quadrant reports, ISG will continue to publish ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types. A total of 19 such reports are planned for 2020.

The 19 ISG Provider Lens Quadrant reports to be published in 2020 are:

1. Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 11. Contact Center/Customer Experience Services 2. Microsoft Ecosystem Partners 12. Public Cloud — Solutions and Service Partners 3. Finance & Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) 13. Digital Workplace — Solutions and Service Partners 4. Service Integration and Management (SIAM) –

Solutions and Service Partners 14. AWS — Ecosystem Partners 5. Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Solutions and

Services Partners 15. Next Gen ADM — Service Partners 6. Cyber Security — Solutions and Service Partners 16. Digital Business — Solutions and Service Partners 7. Network — Software Defined Solutions and Service

Partners 17. Analytics — Solutions and Service Partners 8. IoT — Services and Platforms 18. Manufacturing Services 9. SAP — HANA & Leonardo Ecosystem Partners 19. Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) 10. Banking Services



The ISG Provider Lens Annual Plan for 2020-2021 is available for download here. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital—ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world—class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg—one.com.

