ISG Expert Talks Workplace Transformation in 'Disciplined Disruption' Podcast

During the wide-ranging discussion, ISG Partner Lisa Borden offered insights into what is driving the digital transformation of the workplace, what motivates the current generation of workers, and what companies see as the key to maintaining relevancy.

"Digital technologies are having a profound impact on the workplace and are changing how leaders think about the business," said Borden. "Today's millennial employees have a different set of expectations and demands. For them, especially, the workplace experience is taking on greater significance, and managers realize the quality of that experience personifies the characteristics of their brand and impacts the experience of customers as well."

Borden describes a massive shift where employees expect their "Sunday experience to be reflected in their Monday experience," that is, things like social media, live chat, and self-help portals that have become popular in consumer realms are now expected in the workplace. She describes the workplace user experience as occupying three dimensions: The "here and now," which are the workplace characteristics in the mainstream today; the "tomorrow" dimension, or innovations which are beginning to impact the workplace in early pilots and proof-of-concept implementations; and the "next generation" dimension, including such technologies as augmented reality that have not yet made their way into the workplace.

According to Borden, a holistic workplace experience is what will attract employees who are driven by the desire for more freedom: "Freedom of work location, what devices to work on, what support they have access to, and how they collaborate with others."

The trends and next-gen technologies shaping the workplace of the future will be explored further at the ISG Future Workplace Summit, August 28 at the Westin Sydney Hotel. The event will include analyst presentations, client panels and expert roundtables that will explore how digital technology and organizational change are impacting collaboration, innovation and productivity in ways that accommodate a multi-generational workforce and individual workplace preferences.

