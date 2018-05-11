ISG Expert to Discuss Machine Learning on May 15 CFO Magazine Webcast

Lois Coatney, partner and global leader of ISG Managed Services, will share the firm's insights as part of a panel discussion that will explore the transition from financial forecasting based on past performance, to leveraging technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence to make more forward-looking, predictive forecasts.

The free-to-attend CFO webcast brings together top industry leaders to discuss the emerging role of automation in helping finance leaders spot hidden trends that would otherwise be overlooked when using traditional forecasting methods. In addition, the webcast will examine the role of data visualization in helping convey complex financial information, and how autonomous analytics can support strategic decisions.

"The ability of CFOs to accurately forecast future performance and spot important trends has never been more important than in today's increasingly complex business environment, where disruption can change a company's fortunes overnight," said Coatney. "Emerging cognitive solutions are able to analyze financial data to identify trends, patterns and probabilities that could never be recognized with traditional forecasting. These solutions, powered by advanced automation and analytics, are bringing new levels of accuracy to business forecasting, and greater insights to the business."

Coatney pointed out CFOs increasingly are looking to adopt automation to enhance the performance of their organizations. In a recent ISG survey, 51 percent of respondents said they plan to apply automation to more than half their finance and accounting processes by 2019.

Attendees may register for the free webcast online. Participants also may earn free Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit for this webinar.

